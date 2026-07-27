Cross-Country Water Conservation Road Trip Spotlights Chicago

United By Nature and Local Partners Surface Solutions to Water Challenges while Rallying for Nationwide Action

We’re driving across the country to look at America’s water up close, and the story is the same everywhere: the people fixing it live there.” — Benji Backer, United By Nature’s founder and CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United By Nature is expanding its national campaign to protect America's waters by partnering with Chicago Climate Week, Current, and Shedd Aquarium on a free community event at North Avenue Beach on Monday, July 27. The Great American Water Road Trip is a 60-day cross-country journey documenting local solutions to water challenges in more than 30 cities. Along the way, people are signing the van and virtual petitions urging leaders to protect the nation’s waters.This tour has already stopped in more than 18 destinations to weave individual insights into a collective call to action. Behind the wheel of this 8,000-mile trip is Blair Carlyle, a Florida influencer known to more than one million followers as “ Uncle Pappy .” His inspirational videos unite viewers of all backgrounds around a shared love of nature.“We’re driving across the country to look at America’s water up close, from the Salt River to the Great Lakes to the Carolina coast, and the story is the same everywhere: the people fixing it live there,” said Benji Backer, United By Nature’s founder and CEO. “Chicago sits next to one of the greatest freshwater resources on Earth, yet thousands of families there still can’t trust what comes out of the tap. We’re stopping in Chicago because the people already solving it deserve a bigger audience than they’re getting.”This visit to Chicago is an extended stay as United By Nature participates in several Chicago Climate Week events, including a film screening of The [Conserv]atives documentary and a panel on reimagining public lands at Aspen Ideas: Climate.“Chicago Climate Week makes conversations about climate more accessible and helps more people find their place in the movement,” said Mackenzie Siren, co-chair of Chicago Climate Week. "We're proud to partner with United By Nature because our waterways are central to Chicago's identity, and caring for them brings people together.”This summer has already underscored just how high the stakes. In Chicago, increased rainfall rates have stressed Chicago's stormwater system. The city also needs to replace decades-old lead pipes, the most of anywhere in the country.The route continues with visits to Detroit and New York City and culminates on August 4 in Washington D.C., where signatures will be delivered to policymakers as proof that Americans are united by water and expect it to be protected for future generations.The campaign concludes on August 10 in the Everglades to celebrate the largest water restoration project ever undertaken in the United States.Americans can follow along, attend a stop, or sign the van in person or virtually. Signing up adds your voice to the solutions and automatically enters participants for the chance to win the campaign van, a rafting trip, or Ticketmaster vouchers. To follow along and participate, visit unitedbynature.eco

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