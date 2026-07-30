Gregory Guenther Earns Dual National Recognition from AdvisorHub and InvestmentNews

GRANTvest's Greg Guenther named to AdvisorHub's 2026 Advisors to Watch: Next Gen

Guenther's Awards Highlight GRANTvest Financial Group's Leadership in Independent Fiduciary Wealth Management

Artificial intelligence helps us become better advisors, but clients still want someone who understands their family, their goals, and the life decisions behind every financial choice.” — Gregory Guenther

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gregory Guenther , Managing Director and Co-Founder of GRANTvest Financial Group , has received two prestigious national recognitions for 2026, reinforcing both his leadership and GRANTvest Financial Group's continued growth as an independent fiduciary wealth management firm.Guenther was recently named to AdvisorHub's 2026 Advisors to Watch: Next Gen, a national recognition honoring financial advisors who are helping shape the future of the profession through exceptional client service, sustained growth, professionalism, and leadership. He was also named to InvestmentNews' 2026 Top Financial Professionals in the USA, another respected industry recognition highlighting advisors who have demonstrated excellence in serving clients and building their practices.Receiving recognition from both organizations in the same year is particularly meaningful because each uses an independent evaluation process with different methodologies. Together, the honors recognize sustained business growth, professional excellence, ethical standards, and a commitment to delivering exceptional client service.Founded by Gregory Guenther and Anthony Caputo, GRANTvest Financial Group has grown into a nationally recognized independent fiduciary wealth management firm headquartered in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Today, the firm advises over $300 million in client assets for families, retirees, executives, and business owners throughout New Jersey and across the United States.The dual recognition comes during a period of significant momentum for the firm, which continues to expand its national footprint while remaining proudly headquartered in Monmouth County. GRANTvest's growth has been driven almost entirely through long-term client relationships and referrals, reflecting its commitment to personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, and putting clients' interests first."Receiving recognition from both AdvisorHub and InvestmentNews is incredibly humbling because these awards reflect years of dedication to serving our clients the right way," said Guenther. "Our clients trust us with some of the most important financial decisions they'll ever make, and earning that trust every day is far more meaningful than any individual recognition."As an independent fiduciary firm, GRANTvest has intentionally built a planning-first model that extends well beyond investment management. Rather than viewing investments, retirement planning, taxes, estate planning, insurance, and business planning as separate conversations, the firm develops integrated strategies designed to help clients make smarter financial decisions throughout every stage of life.The firm's advisors regularly collaborate with clients' CPAs, estate planning attorneys, and other trusted professionals to help ensure every recommendation supports broader financial goals. This coordinated approach helps clients identify opportunities to improve tax efficiency, optimize retirement income, preserve wealth, and create lasting financial legacies."Awards are gratifying, but they're really the result of a philosophy we've been committed to since day one," said Anthony Caputo, Co-Founder of GRANTvest Financial Group. "Clients today need far more than someone to manage investments. They need a trusted team that can coordinate tax planning, retirement strategies, estate planning, and the financial decisions that shape their lives over decades. That's exactly what we've built."GRANTvest has also embraced advanced financial planning technology and artificial intelligence to enhance, not replace, the client experience. The firm uses AI-powered research, sophisticated planning software, secure digital collaboration, and advanced portfolio analytics to uncover planning opportunities, improve efficiency, and allow advisors to spend more time providing thoughtful, personalized guidance."We believe technology should strengthen relationships, not replace them," Guenther said. "Artificial intelligence helps us become better advisors, but clients still want someone who understands their family, their goals, and the life decisions behind every financial choice."Beyond serving clients, Guenther has become a nationally recognized voice on retirement planning, investing, tax strategies, and wealth management. His insights have appeared in The New York Times, CNBC, Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Yahoo Finance, CBS News, Kiplinger, Investopedia, MarketWatch, ThinkAdvisor, Time, and numerous other national media outlets.These latest honors add to a growing list of professional recognitions, including being named an InvestmentNews Advisor of the Year (Northeast) Excellence Awardee, recognition as part of InvestmentNews' Five-Star Wealth Management Team, inclusion on AdvisorHub's Top 250 RIAs to Watch, multiple Community Choice Awards, and being voted Best Financial Advisor by Long Branch City Lifestyle readers."Our goal has never been to become the biggest firm," Guenther said. "It's to become the most trusted advisor our clients have. Whether someone is preparing for retirement, minimizing taxes, selling a business, coordinating an estate plan, or navigating a major life transition, we want them to know they have a team committed to putting their interests first."He added, "Money is ultimately a tool to create opportunity, security, and freedom for the people you care about. Our responsibility is to help clients make smarter financial decisions today, so they have more choices tomorrow."As financial planning continues to evolve through changing tax laws, advancing technology, and increasingly complex financial decisions, GRANTvest remains committed to combining independent fiduciary advice, comprehensive planning, innovative technology, and lasting client relationships to help individuals, families, and business owners build, preserve, and confidently transfer wealth.About GRANTvest Financial GroupGRANTvest Financial Group is an independent fiduciary wealth management and financial planning firm headquartered in Monmouth County, New Jersey. The firm provides investment management, retirement planning, tax-efficient wealth strategies, retirement income planning, estate planning coordination, and business planning for high-net-worth individuals, families, executives, retirees, and business owners throughout New Jersey and across the United States. For more information, visit www.grantvest.com Awards Disclosure: AdvisorHub's 2026 Advisors to Watch: Next Gen and InvestmentNews' 2026 Top Financial Professionals in the USA are independent third-party recognitions based on published evaluation criteria. Awards are not based on investment performance and are not indicative of future client experience or investment results.

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