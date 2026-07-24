Lisa Gunsberg Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Lisa Gunsberg

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Lisa Gunsberg, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Lisa Gunsberg’s chapter, “Let Your Soul Lead You.” Lisa shares how unresolved childhood grief over losing her mother quietly shaped her life until she chose to confront it, heal, and reconnect with her true self. Through meditation, intuition, and personal transformation, she discovers that real success comes from aligning with her soul's purpose and trusting the inner wisdom that leads to a life of peace, meaning, and service to others.



“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.



Meet Lisa Gunsberg:

Lisa Gunsberg is a best-selling author, speaker, and life coach who has been featured on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and internationally. Through her own personal experience of loss, Lisa discovered her purpose to help others thrive.

For the past decade, Lisa has studied and practiced meditation techniques handed down by the great sages of India. During her travels to Southeast Asia she deepened her meditative practices and strengthened her connection to her inner wisdom. Lisa is a frequent presenter at various meditation centers in Texas.

As the creator of her 333 methodology, Lisa empowers people challenged by an early loss to thrive by teaching them how to connect to their inner power using her expertise in personal transformation, meditation, and neuroscience.

Lisa also specializes in the field of business development and is a 2024 nominee for the Austin Business Journal’s Women in Business Award. She is currently crafting her future Tedx Talk about love and loss. Lisa is passionate about helping people realize and create the life of their dreams.

Lisa’s most inspired while listening to uplifting music, musing over life’s great mysteries and exploring in nature with her fiancée and their celery-eating dog.



Learn more at:

• LisaGunsberg.com

• Instagram:@LisadotGunsberg



To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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