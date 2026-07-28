Fall Wedding Style: Friar Tux Shares the Season's Top Suit Trends for Men

Four Color and Styling Trends Are Shaping Men's Fall Wedding Guest, Groom and Wedding Party Attire

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the busy fall wedding season approaches, Friar Tux has identified the men's suit colors and formalwear trends shaping celebrations this year. Drawing on more than 50 years of experience outfitting weddings and special occasions, the family-owned retailer says rich earth tones, elevated neutrals and versatile separates are emerging as the season's leading suiting trends for wedding guests, grooms and wedding parties alike.While classic black and navy remain timeless choices, Fall 2026 is seeing growing interest in warm seasonal colors that complement autumn venues, outdoor ceremonies and evening receptions. The following four trends are expected to define men's fall wedding attire this season.Elevated Neutrals Offer Maximum VersatilityLighter earth tones will always be popular for daytime celebrations, destination weddings and outdoor venues. The Tan Performance Suit provides a polished rental option, while the Khaki Stretch Suit Separates offer flexibility for men seeking a wardrobe investment that can be styled for multiple occasions beyond wedding season.Earth-Toned Greens Continue Their MomentumGreen remains one of the season's standout colors, offering a refined alternative to traditional suiting while pairing naturally with fall landscapes and seasonal wedding palettes. Friar Tux recommends the Olive Green Prado Suit and Dark Green Venice Suit as standout rental options, while the Sage Green Stretch Suit Separates provide a versatile purchase option for men looking to expand their wardrobe with a contemporary staple.Rich Browns Take Center StageBrown continues its resurgence as one of the defining colors of Fall 2026. The Brown Archer Suit offers a sophisticated rental option with seasonal appeal, while the Dark Brown Stretch Suit Separates deliver a timeless purchase option suitable for weddings and other formal occasions throughout the year.Classic Formalwear with a Seasonal TwistFor evening celebrations and black-tie dress codes, timeless tailoring is essential. The Burgundy Camden Tuxedo offers a refined way to embrace seasonal color while maintaining formal elegance, while the Black Stretch Suit Separates continue to serve as one of the most versatile options for weddings and special events year-round.Whether attending one wedding or an entire season of celebrations, men can choose between renting a premium look for a single event or purchasing versatile separates that can be styled for years to come.Customers can explore styles through personalized showroom appointments, free at-home try-ons and virtual styling consultations.Introduced earlier this year on friartux.com, Try-On with AI lets customers upload a photo to visualize themselves wearing different suit styles and colors before making a decision.To explore Friar Tux's complete collection of rental and purchase styles or schedule a styling appointment, visit www.FriarTux.com About Friar TuxFriar Tux is a family-owned formalwear company helping customers look their best for life’s most important moments since 1974. With an e-commerce platform serving customers nationwide and more than 24 showrooms across California and Nevada, Friar Tux offers one of the largest selections of suits, tuxedos, shoes, and accessories in the U.S. for both rental and purchase, and is the exclusive formalwear retailer for the Michael Kors Performance Collection. For more information, visit https://www.friartux.com

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