GNP Realty Partners Expands Team Across Its Family of Real Estate Management Companies

GNP Realty Partners Invests in Team Growth Across Its Family of Companies

When we invest in highly skilled and experienced employees and support them through ongoing training and development, we’re elevating our product to best serve the needs of our clients.” — Dean Kutrumanes, owner and CEO of GNP Realty Partners

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GNP Realty Partners is continuing to invest in its family of Chicago-based real estate management companies with the addition of 10 new team members over the past six months.

The new hires support several areas of GNP’s business, including residential portfolio management, janitorial and maintenance services through CMPS and concierge and security services through Chicago Five-0. The expansion reflects GNP’s continued focus on building strong internal teams that can support property owners, residents, tenants and clients across its integrated real estate services.

“The quality of our staff is the key to our success,” said Dean Kutrumanes, owner and CEO of GNP Realty Partners. “When we invest in highly skilled and experienced employees and support them through ongoing training and development, we’re elevating our product to best serve the needs of our clients.”

Of the 10 new hires, two joined GNP’s residential portfolio management team, five joined CMPS and three joined Chicago Five-0. The CMPS additions include construction, engineering, janitorial and superintendent roles.

The hiring growth also reflects GNP’s family-oriented culture. All but two of the new employees were referred by current team members, reinforcing the company’s long-standing belief in hiring through relationships and treating employees like family.

“To be part of the GNP family means working as a team, respecting and supporting each other and sharing a passion for providing GNP clients the best service across all entities,” Kutrumanes said.

As GNP continues to grow, the company remains focused on strengthening the people and services behind its property management, maintenance, janitorial, concierge, security and residential operations.

About GNP Realty Partners

GNP Realty Partners is a Chicago-based real estate services company offering integrated property-related services for building owners, investors, associations, residents, tenants, and organizations. Its family of companies provides support across property management, construction, development, brokerage, janitorial and maintenance services, lobby attendant services, security support, and building operations.

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