Retirement Industry Trust Association to Host Virtual Self-Directed IRA Institute, August 24-28, 2026

RITA's advanced virtual self-directed IRA class, the Self-Directed IRA Institute, will take place August 24-28, 2026.

RITA's virtual Self-Directed IRA Institute is the only one of its kind in the self-directed retirement industry and will take place August 24-28, 2026.

Our instructors foster a productive and collaborative environment to discuss relevant industry knowledge that gives our students the foundational tools they need to succeed.” — Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host its virtual Self-Directed IRA Institute for retirement and other wealth management professionals next month. The course takes place virtually over Zoom and lasts for five days from August 24-28, 2026.“The RITA Institute has been providing comprehensive education on self-directed IRAs since 2012,” said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. “Our instructors foster a productive and collaborative environment to discuss relevant industry knowledge that gives our students the foundational tools they need to succeed.”The Self-Directed IRA Institute focuses on alternative assets in IRA accounts, prohibited transactions, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, real estate, LLCs, UBIT, audits, legal requirements for processing IRA accounts, and how to reduce fraud in self-directed IRAs. Attendees will interact in small groups to enhance their problem-solving abilities and learn how to analyze specific technical concerns.The Institute concludes with a 100 multiple choice question test. Attending this class and passing the exam is the first step in earning a Self-Directed Industry Professional (SDIP) certification . The RITA SDIP Certification is for self-directed IRA industry professionals who have dedicated IRA technical, operational, and compliance-oriented expertise.“I have attended the RITA course, and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” said one of the attendees. “I learned a lot about IRAs, especially prohibited transactions, and I recommend the course to anyone in the self-directed IRA industry."The class is open to RITA members and non-members, though members benefit from reduced registration rates. Registration for RITA members is $1,195 per person or $1,395 per person with the Fundamentals Test. Registration for non-members is $1,500 per person. RITA Members receive a 5% discount with the purchase of 5 or more registrations.To learn more and register, visit the RITA Self-Directed IRA Institute’s event page on RITA’s website. Registration is currently open.ABOUT RITARITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.

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