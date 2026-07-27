Stein Law Expands Legal Team with Addition of Attorney Monica Cacace

Attorney Monica Cacace

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stein Law is pleased to announce the addition of Attorney Monica Cacace to its growing legal team, further strengthening the firm’s ability to represent clients in complex personal injury matters.

Cacace brings a strong legal background and a client-focused approach to her practice. With experience handling a range of personal injury cases, she is well-equipped to advocate for individuals who have been injured due to negligence.

“Expanding our team with talented attorneys like Monica allows us to continue delivering the high level of service our clients expect,” said a representative at Stein Law. “Her dedication to client advocacy and her legal experience make her a valuable addition to the firm.”

Admitted to practice law in both Florida and Tennessee, Cacace offers a broad perspective and the ability to support clients across multiple jurisdictions. Her addition comes at a time of continued growth for Stein Law, as the firm expands its reach and resources to better serve injury victims.

Stein Law remains committed to providing strategic, results-driven representation for clients facing the challenges of personal injury claims. The firm handles a wide range of cases, including car accidents, premises liability, and negligent security.

About Stein Law

Stein Law is a personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With a focus on client advocacy and results, the firm provides comprehensive legal support across a variety of personal injury matters.

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