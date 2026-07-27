Valenta Strengthens Leadership Team, Adds Three Managing Partners

Valenta: The World's First AI Franchise Amanda Eve, VP Franchise Development Jennifer Fino, Head of Partnerships & Growth

New Managing Partners launch around the world as Valenta appoints Amanda Eve as VP of Franchise Development and Jennifer Fino as Head of Partnerships & Growth

Every Managing Partner who joins our network represents a business owner who made a deliberate decision to build something in AI at exactly the right moment.” — Jayesh Kasim, Co-Founder & CEO, Valenta

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valenta, The World’s First AI Franchise ™ and a global leader in AI-powered intelligent automation , today announced the expansion of its franchise network across three countries, with new Managing Partners launching in the United States, the Netherlands, and Brazil. The company simultaneously announced two leadership appointments: Amanda Eve as Vice President of Franchise Development and Jennifer Fino as Head of Partnerships & Growth, adding dedicated franchise recruitment and channel partnership leadership as Valenta continues to grow its global network.The announcements reflect sustained demand for AI-powered intelligent automation among mid-size businesses globally. Valenta’s Delivered-As-A-Service model positions Managing Partners to serve that demand directly: they focus on client relationships and business development in their local markets while Valenta’s global delivery team of over 450 professionals handles all technical implementation. Alongside its Managing Partner network, Valenta is building a second growth engine in Managed Service Providers (MSPs), giving MSPs a path to offer AI-powered automation to their own clients without building the capability themselves.“Every Managing Partner who joins our network represents a business owner who made a deliberate decision to build something in AI at exactly the right moment. Seeing that commitment from professionals across three countries at once reflects what we have been building toward. Our model works because the opportunity is real, and these are the right people to bring it to their markets.” - Jayesh Kasim, Co-Founder and CEO, ValentaLeadership Appointment: Amanda Eve, VP Franchise DevelopmentValenta announced the appointment of Amanda Eve as Vice President of Franchise Development. Eve will lead franchise candidate development and qualification for North America, guide prospective Managing Partners through the discovery and evaluation process, and work with Valenta’s franchise development leadership and broker network to grow the brand’s pipeline across key markets.Eve brings nearly a decade of franchise experience to the role. As Executive Franchise Developer at Schooley Mitchell, North America’s largest independent cost-reduction consulting firm, she managed the full candidate pipeline from initial inquiry through signing and represented the brand at franchise conferences across North America. Earlier in her tenure at Schooley Mitchell, she served as a Franchisee Success Advisor, supporting more than 210 franchise owners across the continent with sales strategy, pipeline development, and business growth planning.“What attracted me to Valenta is the clarity of the model,” said Eve. “Managing Partners focus on building real client relationships and delivering measurable outcomes, while Valenta’s global team handles the technical execution. That’s a compelling story to bring to candidates, and it’s one I genuinely believe in. I’m excited to help the right people find their way into this opportunity.”Her appointment adds dedicated franchise development leadership at a pivotal stage of Valenta’s growth, as the company expands into new markets and deepens its investment in candidate education and broker relationships.Leadership Appointment: Jennifer Fino, Head of Partnerships & GrowthValenta also announced the appointment of Jennifer Fino as Head of Partnerships & Growth. Fino will lead U.S. partner acquisition and channel growth, building the relationships that connect Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to Valenta’s global delivery capability and establishing the MSP channel as a primary engine for Valenta’s expansion across the United States.Fino brings nearly a decade of enterprise sales and business development experience across technology, telecommunications, real estate, healthcare, wealth management, accounting, legal services, education, and hospitality. Before joining Valenta, she spent close to four years at Etheric Networks, selling low-latency connectivity, managed IT, enterprise Wi-Fi, and cybersecurity solutions to businesses throughout the Bay Area, giving her a firsthand understanding of the MSP landscape she now recruits into Valenta’s partner network.“MSPs are sitting on relationships their clients already trust, and AI-powered automation gives them a real way to grow inside those relationships instead of just referring the work out,” said Fino. “I’m excited to build that channel for Valenta as we expand across the U.S.”Her appointment gives Valenta dedicated channel partnership leadership as the company builds MSP partnerships into a core growth engine alongside its Managing Partner network.New Managing PartnersRob Wolfe, Managing Partner, New YorkIn the United States, Rob Wolfe joins Valenta as a Managing Partner serving the New York market. Wolfe brings more than 20 years of healthcare technology leadership to the role, including senior channel and strategic account management positions at Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions, TouchPoint Medical, LG Electronics, and Derive Technologies. He will work with healthcare organizations across the New York market to implement AI-powered automation and reduce operational overhead.“From provider practices and health systems to manufacturers and suppliers, healthcare organizations are burdened by manual processes that add cost, slow operations, and take valuable time away from higher-value work,” said Wolfe. “After more than 20 years in healthcare technology, I've seen firsthand where intelligent automation can deliver the greatest impact and allow organizations to focus on what matters most.”Aboubakr el Haddad, Managing Partner, NetherlandsAboubakr el Haddad joins as Managing Partner for the Netherlands, extending Valenta’s presence across Europe. El Haddad brings a background in Industrial Engineering and more than five years of hands-on entrepreneurship, including founding Haddad Trading, an international FMCG sourcing and trading company operating across Europe and the Middle East. He will help manufacturers, logistics operators, and wholesale distributors across the Netherlands harness AI-powered automation as digital transformation accelerates across the region.“I’ve built and run my own business, so I know what it costs a company to keep manual processes going past the point where they still make sense,” said El Haddad. “Manufacturers and logistics operators in the Netherlands are ready to automate, they just need someone who has actually run operations, not just consulted on them, to show them where to start.”Eric Hauschild, Managing Partner, BrazilIn Latin America, Eric Hauschild launches as Managing Partner for Sao Paulo, Brazil, marking a significant step in Valenta’s expansion across the region. Hauschild brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience, including General Manager roles at Johnson & Johnson, Becton Dickinson, and Abbott, and co-founding Advance Medical. He will work with businesses in Sao Paulo, one of South America's largest commercial centers, to implement intelligent automation and AI-driven process improvements.“In more than three decades running commercial operations across Latin America, including in healthcare, I’ve seen how much time and margin gets lost to processes that should already be automated,” said Hauschild. “Sao Paulo is one of the largest commercial markets in South America, and businesses here are ready to close that gap.”

What Is AI-Powered Intelligent Automation? | Valenta

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