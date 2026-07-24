BROOKLYN DYLAN TURNS HEARTBREAK INTO POP-ROCK MOMENTUM WITH NEW SINGLE 'GHOST'

Official cover artwork for Brooklyn Dylan’s new pop-rock single, “Ghost.” Brooklyn Dylan releases her new pop-rock single, “Ghost,” now streaming on all major platforms. Rising pop-rock artist Brooklyn Dylan continues to build momentum with the release of her new single, “Ghost.”

I think everyone has a ghost, Brooklyn Dylan says. Not necessarily someone they want back, but someone who still shows up in dreams, old songs, or quiet moments long after they’ve moved on” — Brooklyn Dylan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brooklyn Dylan is turning personal experiences into career momentum.The rising pop-rock artist, signed to Big Mac Entertainment , LLC out of Texas, is continuing to build her presence across music, digital media, and live performance as she prepares to release her new single, "Ghost," an emotional pop-rock song about the memories and relationships that continue to follow us long after we believe we have moved on.“I think everyone has a ghost,” Brooklyn Dylan says. “Not necessarily someone they want back, but someone who still shows up in dreams, old songs, or quiet moments long after they’ve moved on.”The release arrives as Brooklyn Dylan continues to experience measurable growth across radio, streaming, and music discovery platforms.Her previous single, “Bad Blood,” recently reached No. 16 on the MediaBase Top 40 Radio Chart, marking another milestone as the song continues gaining national radio exposure.On Shazam, “Bad Blood” continues its upward trajectory, approaching 10,700 Shazams as new listeners continue discovering the song.For Brooklyn Dylan, those milestones represent a growing audience connecting with the honesty and emotion behind her music.Her live performance résumé continues to expand as well.Brooklyn Dylan has performed during the Sundance Film Festival and appeared at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Mariah Carey, placing the emerging artist alongside some of the music and entertainment industry's most recognizable names.Most recently, Brooklyn Dylan joined Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory onstage at the San Diego County Fair, performing for audiences at one of Southern California's largest annual entertainment events.Brooklyn Dylan is building her career through a combination of original music, live performances, national radio exposure, streaming growth, and an expanding fan base.“Brooklyn represents the kind of artist development we believe in at Big Mac Entertainment,” says Brian Mclain of Big Mac Entertainment. “She is building her career through the music, the live performances, and a genuine connection with her audience. We’ve watched her continue to grow with every release and every opportunity, and ‘Ghost’ shows another level of who Brooklyn is becoming as an artist.”Now, “Ghost” introduces another side of the rising artist.The song was inspired by the realization that ending a relationship does not always mean escaping the memories attached to it.“You can choose to leave a relationship, forgive someone, or decide it’s over, but your subconscious doesn’t always get the memo,” Brooklyn Dylan says.“Ghost” explores the emotional push and pull of trying to move forward while memories, unanswered questions, guilt, and nostalgia continue pulling someone backward.The title represents the version of a person who remains present in dreams, songs, memories, and quiet moments, even when the relationship itself has ended.Musically, “Ghost” blends emotional pop-rock with a nostalgic, cinematic atmosphere, moving from intimate verses and hook-driven pre-choruses into a cathartic chorus.With vulnerable storytelling and emotional honesty at the center of the song, Brooklyn Dylan continues to establish a sound and identity designed to connect with a generation navigating relationships, overthinking, heartbreak, and the complicated process of moving forward.For the artist, “Ghost” is not about wanting someone back.It is about learning to live with the memories that remain.An official music video for "Ghost" is expected to be released later this month.As her radio success grows, streaming numbers continue to climb, and performance opportunities expand, Brooklyn Dylan is proving that each new release is another step toward establishing herself as one of pop-rock's emerging young artists to watch.And with “Ghost,” she is turning the people and memories that haunt us into the music that helps us finally let go.

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