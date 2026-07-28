Chillhouse Publishes Guide to the Bare Nails Trend as Quiet Luxury Reaches the Manicure

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chillhouse has published a guide to the bare nails trend, the soft, barely-there manicure that has carried the quiet luxury look from wardrobes to nail beds. It breaks down each version of the trend and lays out two routes to the finish, one for natural nails and one ready-made.Milky nails take the lead as the signature look of the moment: a soft, semi-opaque white or cream finish that sits between bare and polished. Alongside it sits a wider family of finishes, sheer pinks, soft nude tints, and glazed, glass-like tops, all built around the same idea. The common thread is a manicure that reads as effortless rather than engineered, following a few years of maximalist nail art defined by chrome, 3D charms, and competing textures.Chillhouse also ties the trend to the healthy-nail movement. With nothing to hide behind, a barely-there finish puts the actual condition of the nail on display, shifting the focus from the boldest design to nails that simply look well cared for.For those after the look on their own nails, Super Tint gets the recommendation: a glossy, sheer, one-coat tint made with keratin, vitamins E and C, and AHAs, designed to read barely-there while nails look healthier underneath. Pairing it with a nail treatment such as On the Mend suits anyone leaning further into the healthy-nail side of things, and a shade finder tool is there for undecided readers weighing up milky, sheer pink, or something in between.For the same look without the wait, press-ons from the Nude Agenda collection cover nude, milky, and barely-there designs, with the fit and finish of a gel manicure and none of the dry time.The full piece, "Milky Nails & the Bare Nails Trend, the Chill Way," is available at: https://chillhouse.com/blogs/news/bare-nails-trend For further information on Chillhouse and its take on the bare nails trend, visit: https://chillhouse.com/

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