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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District to host free regulatory workshop

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Pittsburgh District will host a free regulatory transformation workshop July 29 to share information about current policies, permitting procedures, digital tools, and best practices. The workshop will bring together Pittsburgh District regulatory specialists and industry professionals, along with federal, state and local partners, to network and learn how the USACE Regulatory Program is using innovation to streamline processes and support mission success. Anyone who works with USACE regulatory permits may attend.

Workshop topics include:

  • Regulatory program fundamentals
  • Permit application best practices
  • PASPGP-7 and Nationwide Permit updates
  • Jurisdictional determinations and delineation procedures
  • Compensatory mitigation
  • Regulatory Request System demonstration
  • Endangered Species Act compliance
  • National Historic Preservation Act compliance

The workshop will take place on July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marriott Pittsburgh City Center, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Registration is required by 4 p.m. Monday, July 27. In-person attendance is limited to 150 participants and a virtual option is available.

For more information about the workshop, visit: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/News/Project-Documents-Notices-Public-Review/Display/Article/4533898/pittsburgh-district-regulatory-workshop/

BACKGROUND: Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 22 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 80+ local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.

Visit us on https://www.facebook.com/PittsburghUSACE/, https://www.instagram.com/PittsburghUSACE , DVIDS, and our website.

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District to host free regulatory workshop

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