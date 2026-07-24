Cape Girardeau County Commission Meeting 07/27/2026
Monday, July 27, 2026, 9:00 AM
1908 COURTHOUSE COMMISSION CHAMBERS
100 Court Street, 3rd Floor
JACKSON, MO 63755
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
OPEN SESSION
The County Commission may, as part of its regular/open meeting, conduct any such business that may come before the Commission.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Approval of minutes from July 23, 2026
COMMUNICATIONS/REPORTS – OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS/DEPARTMENT HEAD
**Updates on Remodeling of Sheriff’s Office **
PUBLIC COMMENTS – Items listed on the agenda
Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.
DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION
- Approve Deputy Salary Supplement Grant for Sheriff’s Office
- Approve Subrecipient Certification of Compliance for EOC Center
APPOINTMENTS & POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items not listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.
ROUTINE BUSINESS
3. Balance Sheet for June 2026
Adjournment
Agenda Posted: 10:00 a.m. July 24, 2026
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