Cape Girardeau County Commission Meeting 07/27/2026

Monday, July 27, 2026, 9:00 AM

1908 COURTHOUSE COMMISSION CHAMBERS

100 Court Street, 3rd Floor

JACKSON, MO 63755

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

OPEN SESSION

The County Commission may, as part of its regular/open meeting, conduct any such business that may come before the Commission.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Approval of minutes from July 23, 2026

COMMUNICATIONS/REPORTS – OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS/DEPARTMENT HEAD

**Updates on Remodeling of Sheriff’s Office **

PUBLIC COMMENTS – Items listed on the agenda

Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.

DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION

Approve Deputy Salary Supplement Grant for Sheriff’s Office Approve Subrecipient Certification of Compliance for EOC Center

APPOINTMENTS & POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS



PUBLIC COMMENTS

Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items not listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.

ROUTINE BUSINESS

3. Balance Sheet for June 2026

Adjournment

Agenda Posted: 10:00 a.m. July 24, 2026