Amiral Cruises for Presidents® Launches Amiral Explorers® – The Mekong Expedition to the Mekong Delta

The First Boutique Cruise Line on the Saigon River Dr. Pham Ha Founder and CEO LuxGroup

New private charter experience invites travelers to discover Southern Vietnam through its historic waterways, authentic communities, local cuisine, and people

Luxury is not about going farther—it is about going deeper. You experience the Mekong through its waterways, cultures, and communities, creating memories that last long after the journey ends.” — Dr. Phạm Hà, Founder & CEO, LuxGroup®

Hồ CHí MINH CITY, HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LuxGroup® proudly announces the official launch of Amiral Explorers® – The Mekong Expedition, an exclusive boutique river expedition designed for discerning travelers seeking authentic, immersive experiences beyond conventional sightseeing. Departing from the historic Nhà Rồng Wharf in Ho Chi Minh City, this private charter reconnects guests with the waterways that have shaped Southern Vietnam for centuries, offering an elegant journey through history, culture, cuisine, and local life. Designed for intimate groups of fifteen to thirty-five guests, the experience reflects LuxGroup’s philosophy that true luxury is measured not by extravagance, but by authenticity, meaningful encounters, personalized hospitality, and unforgettable memories created along Vietnam’s most iconic rivers.

Beginning where Nguyễn Tất Thành embarked on his historic voyage in 1911, guests board Amiral Explorers® to follow the Saigon River toward the legendary Chợ Gạo Canal before entering the mighty Tiền River and the tranquil waterways of the Mekong Delta. Unlike traditional Mekong excursions that rely primarily on highways, this carefully curated expedition unfolds almost entirely by water, allowing travelers to experience Southern Vietnam as generations of merchants, explorers, and river communities once did. The journey reveals an ever-changing landscape where the dynamic skyline of Ho Chi Minh City gradually gives way to lush countryside, peaceful villages, fruit orchards, and timeless river life.

Guests are welcomed aboard with freshly brewed Vietnamese coffee, premium tea, pastries, and warm hospitality before the expedition begins. Throughout the morning cruise, an experienced English-speaking expedition host shares stories of river commerce, colonial history, migration, and cultural exchange that have defined Southern Vietnam for centuries. Sailing through the celebrated Chợ Gạo Canal, often called the “Vietnamese Suez Canal,” travelers witness one of Southeast Asia’s most important inland waterways, where traditional wooden boats, modern cargo vessels, floating commerce, and vibrant riverside communities continue to coexist in remarkable harmony.

Upon reaching Tiền Giang Province, the expedition continues with a visit to Nam Hải Pagoda, a peaceful spiritual sanctuary where Vietnamese, Chinese, and Khmer influences have blended for generations. Guests then explore the quieter side of Mỹ Tho and Bến Tre, discovering authentic village life beyond conventional tourist routes. Traditional rowing sampans glide through narrow canals shaded by water coconut palms before arriving at local orchards, bee farms, coconut workshops, and artisan homes. These encounters offer genuine opportunities to meet local families, understand traditional livelihoods, and experience the hospitality that has long defined the Mekong Delta.

The cultural immersion continues through carefully curated experiences celebrating the region’s rich culinary and artistic heritage. Guests sample seasonal tropical fruits harvested directly from local gardens, enjoy fragrant honey tea and fresh coconut juice, and witness the craftsmanship behind the Mekong’s famous coconut products. A live performance of Đờn Ca Tài Tử, the UNESCO-recognized musical heritage of Southern Vietnam, offers an intimate glimpse into the soul of the region. Travelers also participate in a hands-on cooking demonstration featuring authentic Bánh Xèo, followed by a leisurely five-course Mekong lunch overlooking the peaceful Tiền River.

During the afternoon return voyage, Amiral Explorers® becomes more than a luxury vessel; it transforms into a floating platform for reflection, storytelling, and discovery. Guests relax on spacious decks while riverside villages, fishing boats, bustling ports, and green landscapes unfold around them. Carefully curated commentary explores the Mekong’s environmental significance, economic importance, and cultural legacy while attentive crew members continue delivering the personalized service that has become synonymous with LuxGroup’s internationally recognized approach to boutique luxury travel. Every moment invites travelers to slow down, observe, and appreciate Vietnam through the perspective of its rivers.

Every detail of Amiral Explorers® reflects LuxGroup’s guiding philosophy, Luxury is Culture®, emphasizing authenticity, craftsmanship, sustainability, and genuine human connection above conventional luxury. Rather than creating an isolated tourism product, the expedition actively supports local communities through partnerships with farmers, beekeepers, musicians, artisans, family-owned businesses, and cultural practitioners throughout the Mekong Delta. This responsible tourism model helps preserve traditional livelihoods while providing guests with richer, more meaningful experiences that cannot be replicated through standardized sightseeing programs or large-scale commercial tourism.

“Our vision is to introduce travelers to the Vietnam that rivers remember,” said Dr. Phạm Hà, Founder and CEO of LuxGroup®. “The Mekong is more than a destination—it is a living civilization. With Amiral Explorers®, we invite travelers to rediscover Southern Vietnam the way it has always been experienced: by river. Every voyage reveals authentic culture, timeless heritage, and meaningful human connections. The River Remembers—and so will every guest.”

Available throughout the year as an exclusive private charter, Amiral Explorers® accommodates up to thirty-five guests, with departures beginning from just fifteen participants. Every expedition includes an English-speaking expedition host, welcome breakfast onboard, a five-course Mekong lunch, traditional rowing boat experience, entrance fees, cultural performances, tropical fruits, fresh coconut refreshments, bottled water, and all taxes and service charges. Optional cycling excursions, village walks, and customized experiences can also be arranged for families, corporate groups, incentive travel, celebrations, and travelers seeking tailor-made journeys through Southern Vietnam.

The launch of Amiral Explorers® represents another milestone in the continued expansion of Amiral Cruises for Presidents®, LuxGroup’s newest collection of boutique river and coastal experiences celebrating Vietnam’s maritime heritage through immersive luxury travel. More than a day trip, The Mekong Expedition invites travelers to reconnect with nature, discover authentic communities, celebrate regional cuisine, and experience the enduring spirit of Southern Vietnam through the waterways that continue to shape its identity. Guided by the timeless philosophy “The River Remembers,” Amiral Explorers® offers a journey where every river tells a story, every destination has a soul, and every voyage becomes a lasting memory.

About LuxGroup®

Founded in 2005, LuxGroup® is one of Vietnam’s leading luxury travel and hospitality companies, pioneering boutique cruises, experiential journeys, luxury tour operations, and heritage-inspired hospitality. Its portfolio includes Luxury Travel®, Heritage Cruises®, Emperor Cruises®, Amiral Cruises for Presidents®, and other premium lifestyle brands committed to sustainable tourism, cultural preservation, and highly personalized guest experiences. Guided by its philosophy “Luxury is Culture®,” LuxGroup continues to create meaningful journeys that connect travelers with Vietnam’s history, people, traditions, and extraordinary waterways while promoting responsible tourism.

Amiral Explorers

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