Farmer & Morris Announces Winner of the 2025 Farmer & Morris Law, PLLC, Volunteer Service Scholarship

Amanda Li will use the law firm’s scholarship as “a meaningful source of support” toward her legal education.

Li’s biggest inspiration is her family, particularly her father, whose experiences have shaped her understanding of resilience, justice, and the real-world consequences of legal systems.” — Farmer & Morris, PLLC

RUTHERFORDTON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanderbilt Law School student Amanda Li has won the 2025 Farmer & Morris Law, PLLC, Volunteer Service Scholarship . Farmer & Morris Law, PLLC, awards the $2,500 scholarship annually to a law school student or applicant who has performed volunteer work in their community. Amanda Li’s biggest inspiration is her family, particularly her father, whose experiences have shaped her understanding of resilience, justice, and the real-world consequences of legal systems.In her scholarship essay, Li noted that in April 2024, her father was detained in China while on a business trip. Weeks later, Li’s father suffered a stroke in detention, and she and her mother were denied access to his medical records, legal counsel, and even basic updates on his condition.“As their only child, I suddenly became the financial head of my household, my father’s advocate, and my family’s connection to a system that gave us silence instead of answers,” Li pointed out in her essay.Helping her father in this moment of need meant refusing to accept that silence, Li noted in her essay.While Li balanced her first year of law school, she researched extradition law late at night, drafted letters to embassies, and coordinated with human rights organizations such as the Dui Hua Foundation. She also reached out to journalists and was able to bring her father’s story to The New York Times.“That visibility transformed our family’s isolation into advocacy, and it gave my father dignity in a system that tried to erase him,” she stated in her essay.For Li, watching her father navigate adversity has strengthened her commitment to pursuing a legal career grounded in integrity and purpose.“He continually reminds me why the rule of law matters and why it’s important to advocate for those who cannot advocate for themselves,” Li says.Today, Li has a strong interest in how legal systems can be used as tools for accountability and reform. In her coursework and personal experiences, she’s seen how law can serve as both a protective mechanism and a strategic instrument for change.As a law student, Li is focused on corporate law, specifically in the areas of asset management and mergers and acquisitions. Her coursework has emphasized both the technical and strategic aspects of business law, including:- Corporate finance- Transactional structuring- Regulatory considerationsAfter graduation, Li plans to pursue a career in BigLaw, where she can continue developing her skills in corporate practice. She is especially interested in gaining a deeper understanding of the business side of legal practice.Long-term, Li hopes to build a career that combines strong legal expertise with commercial awareness. This will allow her to advise clients effectively in complex, high-stakes transactions.Farmer & Morris, PLLC, is a law firm dedicated to the betterment of local, state, and national communities. In addition to fighting for justice on behalf of people injured due to no fault of their own, the law firm is also focused on improving society by offering scholarships to current and incoming law students.About Farmer & Morris Law, PLLCFarmer & Morris Law, PLLC, has awarded the Volunteer Service Scholarship annually since 2021. The scholarship is given to a current law student or law school applicant who embodies the spirit of volunteerism.At the same time, the scholarship strengthens communities by providing financial resources to future lawyers who are committed to uplifting others through volunteerism and legal representation.Farmer & Morris Law, PLLC, is a law firm based in North and South Carolina that offers a wide range of legal services. The law firm’s goal is excellence in legal representation, in every case, with every client, and at every stage.To date, Farmer & Morris Law, PLLC, has secured over $100 million in compensation for clients in injury and disability cases. Along with this, the law firm has served over 10,000 clients, including those involved in personal injury, employment law, family law, Social Security Disability (SSD), and bankruptcy cases.

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