MDAH Fellow Cites Myrlie Evers’ Central Role in Care Network Led by Black Women During Civil Rights Movement

As the daughter of civil rights leaders Medgar and Myrlie Evers listened, MDAH fellow Chelsea D. McNutt, Ph.D., recently presented her preliminary findings on the networks of care led by Black women during the Civil Rights Movement.

McNutt is the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s 2026 Medgar and Myrlie Evers Research Fellow.

For two weeks this summer, McNutt pored over the Medgar Wiley and Myrlie Beasley Evers Papers housed at MDAH to pursue her research. She spent most of her time analyzing how Myrlie Evers was a part of the collective care of Black women in the South during the Civil Rights Movement.

“Following his assassination in June 1963, the Movement confronted not only the loss of one of its most influential leaders, but also the immediate question of how families, communities, and organizations would respond in the aftermath. At the center of that moment stood Myrlie Evers,” McNutt said.

The recent presentation at the Two Mississippi Museums was the culmination of the fellowship for McNutt, who earned her Ph.D. in History from Cornell University and was recently appointed an Assistant Professor of History at Grambling State University.

McNutt researched how Myrlie Evers navigated widowhood, motherhood, national public attention, and the responsibility of preserving the work Medgar Evers had done. Through this, she found a broader historical question: "How did Black women organize care in moments like this and how did forms of care emerge around Myrlie Evers?”

Reena Evers-Everette also attended the fellow's presentation and gave her thanks to McNutt, praising her work for the focus of the role of care in her research.

“Thank you very much for your presentation and for your research and for hearing that you’re going to continue with it,” Evers-Everette said.

McNutt described her research as both challenging and rewarding.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of historical research is that every answer often leads to new questions,” McNutt said. “This fellowship has challenged me to think differently about Black women's political work, collective care, and the intellectual labor that sustains the modern civil rights movement.”

To learn more about MDAH Fellowships visit, https://www.mdah.ms.gov/careers-volunteering/fellowship-opportunities