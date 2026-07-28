Biltmore Innovation Center Companies Reach Major Growth Milestones

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QumulusAI enters the public markets and Askari Defense raises $9 million as serious businesses continue to grow from Atlanta’s Biltmore Innovation Center.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two companies headquartered at Biltmore Innovation Center have recently reached significant business milestones, reflecting the continued growth of the historic property as a center for consequential technology companies and entrepreneurship. QumulusAI , an AI infrastructure company headquartered at Biltmore Innovation Center, began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol QMLS on July 16. Askari Defense , a Georgia Tech-founded defense technology company operating from Biltmore Innovation Center, recently announced the closing of a $9 million seed round led by Builders VC. The funding will support expanded production and growth across the company’s engineering and operations teams.The announcements demonstrate the caliber of companies choosing Biltmore Innovation Center as a place to establish headquarters, build teams and prepare for their next stages of growth.QumulusAI provides accelerated access to high-performance computing through a distributed network of data center and GPU infrastructure. The company established its corporate headquarters at Biltmore Innovation Center on June 1, positioning its leadership team within Georgia Tech’s broader Tech Square innovation ecosystem.“Establishing our headquarters at Biltmore Innovation Center places QumulusAI at the center of one of the country’s most active technology and research communities,” said Mike Maniscalco, CEO, QumulusAI. “As we enter the public markets and continue expanding our infrastructure, access to technical talent, research institutions, investors and other growing companies will remain an important part of our next chapter.”Askari Defense is developing portable, autonomous systems designed to help frontline operators respond to hostile drones. Founded by Georgia Tech engineers, the company has secured more than $2 million in procurement contracts and plans to use its new capital to increase production and respond to growing customer demand.“Biltmore Innovation Center gives our team a headquarters close to Georgia Tech talent, experienced founders, investors and partners who understand what it takes to move advanced technology from development into real-world use,” said Robbie van Zyl, CEO, Askari Defense.The two companies represent different sectors and stages of growth, but their progress reflects a shared shift occurring at Biltmore Innovation Center.The building is increasingly becoming a headquarters for companies moving beyond the earliest stages of entrepreneurship. Its community includes businesses developing technologies across artificial intelligence, defense, healthcare, creative technology and other emerging industries, alongside venture investors, professional partners and Georgia Tech entrepreneurship programs.Biltmore Innovation Center also houses Georgia Tech’s CREATE-X program, which brings student founders and early-stage companies into the building, as well as Studio B., a coworking and dedicated office community for entrepreneurs and growing teams.Together, these organizations are creating a more complete environment for company formation and growth—from the earliest development of an idea through customer acquisition, fundraising, team expansion and long-term commercialization.About Biltmore Innovation CenterBiltmore Innovation Center is a Georgia Tech-powered innovation hub in Midtown Atlanta’s Tech Square, bringing startups, founders, investors, and ecosystem partners together inside one of the city’s more iconic historical landmarks. For more information, visit BiltmoreInnovationCenter.com.

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