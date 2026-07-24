CentreMove Announces First Public Release of UK's First Centralised Property Transaction Platform

New platform gives buyers, sellers and property professionals a shared, real-time view of every transaction as part of a phased national rollout

UK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CentreMove today announced the first public release of what it describes as the UK's first centralised property transaction platform, bringing buyers, sellers, estate agents, conveyancers, mortgage brokers and lenders together through a single shared source of truth.Rather than relying on multiple phone calls, emails and updates passed between different organisations, CentreMove provides every authorised participant with a real-time view of the same transaction. Buyers and sellers can prepare documentation before conveyancing begins, monitor every stage of the transaction, securely share documents, communicate directly through the platform and see exactly where they are within the property chain. Estate agents, solicitors, brokers and lenders are able to work from the same live information, reducing duplicated administration and improving collaboration throughout the moving process.The launch marks the first phase of a wider rollout that aims to create a centralised digital infrastructure for residential property transactions across England and Wales. Future development will include lender integrations, commercial property functionality and additional workflow automation, with feedback from industry professionals helping to shape future releases.The announcement comes as the UK property market continues to experience high levels of failed transactions and lengthy completion times. Industry data indicates that almost one in four agreed property sales in England and Wales failed to complete during the early months of 2026, while separate research estimates that collapsed transactions cost the UK economy as much as £2 billion each year. Santander has separately described Britain's housing transaction process as "flawed", estimating annual costs of at least £1.5 billion resulting from delays and failed sales.According to research published by Legal & General in 2026, 48% of UK homeowners identified moving home as the most stressful life event they had experienced, ahead of divorce and having a child.Jennifer Sewell, co-founder of CentreMove, said:"CentreMove has been developed to support the professionals already involved in property transactions while giving buyers and sellers greater visibility throughout the process. Estate agents, solicitors and brokers spend considerable time responding to requests for updates that could already be available. By enabling everyone to work from the same information, the platform aims to reduce unnecessary administration, improve collaboration and create a better experience for everyone involved."The concept behind CentreMove was informed by practical legal experience.Co-founder and solicitor Gordon Sewell is currently advising on a live property dispute that demonstrates how easily transactions can be affected when critical information is unavailable or misunderstood. In the matter, a buyer sought written confirmation that a restriction did not exist on a property before paying a substantial deposit. The buyer reasonably relied on that response, but the restriction did exist, the mortgage application failed and legal proceedings subsequently followed.Gordon Sewell, co-founder of CentreMove and Director of Sewell Law, said:"For years I've advised clients after property transactions have gone wrong, but the common thread is rarely dishonesty or incompetence. More often, it's that people are making important decisions without access to the same information. Property has become an industry where everyone holds part of the picture but nobody sees the whole transaction. CentreMove has been developed to create a shared source of truth, allowing buyers, sellers and the professionals supporting them to work from the same trusted information throughout the process."Wayne Quinn, co-founder of CentreMove, said:"Technology has transformed almost every part of our lives, yet buying and selling property still relies on fragmented communication and uncertainty. CentreMove has been built to bring the entire transaction into one place, giving every authorised participant access to the same information so decisions can be made earlier, with greater confidence."The company described today's release as the beginning of a wider development programme rather than a finished product. Phase Two is already under development and will introduce deeper lender integrations, commercial property functionality and further workflow automation.CentreMove is inviting estate agents, conveyancers, mortgage brokers, lenders, investors and other property professionals to participate in the early rollout. Feedback gathered during this phase will inform future development as the company works towards its long-term vision of becoming the UK's centralised property transaction platform.Join us HERE

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