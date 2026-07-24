Coffee Bike World Turns U.S. Border Setback Into an All-Canadian Entrepreneurship Journey

Coffee Bike World founder Vladislav Priadko during THE CROSSING in front of Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, as the journey continued across Canada. A Coffee Bike overlooks Falls in Quebec during THE CROSSING, a cross-Canada journey connecting with local communities and independent entrepreneurs. The Coffee Bike stands beneath a Canadian flag on the Halifax waterfront during THE CROSSING, as Coffee Bike World continues its entrepreneurial journey across Canada.

After a U.S. border setback, Coffee Bike World redirects THE CROSSING through Atlantic Canada and begins the journey home to Vancouver.

Entrepreneurship is not about everything going according to plan. It is about adapting quickly, finding a new route and continuing forward without losing the mission.” — Vladislav Priadko

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a 90-day journey across Canada and the United States has become a fully Canadian story about entrepreneurship, adaptability and community.Vancouver entrepreneur Vladislav Priadko, founder of Coffee Bike World, is currently travelling across Canada with a mobile Coffee Bike as part of THE CROSSING , a documentary-style YouTube series created to connect with local communities, meet independent entrepreneurs and demonstrate how a mobile coffee business can operate in places of every size.After travelling from Victoria through Western Canada, Ontario and Quebec, Priadko and his team planned to enter the United States and continue toward New York and other American cities.At the border, however, the team was not permitted to enter the United States with its Coffee Bike, trailer, coffee supplies and filming setup.Rather than ending the project or returning directly to Vancouver, Priadko adjusted the route and continued east.“Entrepreneurship is not about everything going exactly according to plan,” said Priadko. “It is about making decisions quickly, adapting to the situation and continuing to move forward. We lost the U.S. part of the route, but we did not lose the purpose of the journey.”The team continued through New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, eventually reaching Halifax after approximately 36 days on the road.Along the way, Priadko has served coffee, visited independent Coffee Bike owners, met potential future owners and documented the realities of operating a business while travelling across the country. The journey has included major cities, small towns, farmers’ markets, roadside stops, community events and unexpected challenges ranging from changing routes to sleeping in the vehicle when accommodation became too expensive.The team has now turned west and is slowly travelling back toward Vancouver, without a fixed daily schedule. The return route is expected to pass through New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.People located along the route are being invited to contact Coffee Bike World to arrange a meeting, see the Coffee Bike in person or discuss the possibility of launching their own mobile coffee business.“The original plan changed, but in many ways the story became stronger,” Priadko said. “Instead of treating the border decision as the end of the journey, we used it as a reason to explore more of Canada, meet more people and show what entrepreneurship actually looks like when things become difficult.”Three episodes of THE CROSSING are already available on the Coffee Bike TV YouTube channel, including the introduction to the journey, the British Columbia chapter and the newly released Alberta chapter. Additional episodes documenting the trip across Canada will continue to be released.The Alberta episode follows the team through lakes, cities and smaller communities, including moments when local authorities asked them to leave a location, nights spent sleeping in the vehicle because of high hotel prices, meetings with potential Coffee Bike owners and a visit with Mila, owner of SIP Espresso Bar in Edmonton.The episode also features a reunion with fellow Dragons’ Den Canada Season 20 entrepreneurs Don’ya Ukrainian Kitchen, bringing Coffee Bike coffee and Ukrainian perogies together during the Alberta portion of the journey.A business built through real operationsCoffee Bike World was developed from more than eight years of operating mobile coffee businesses in Vancouver before the concept was offered to other entrepreneurs.Priadko and his team have served more than one million cups of coffee through their own Coffee Bikes and event operations, building the model through real-world experience before expanding it internationally.Today, Coffee Bike World supports a growing community of more than 35 independent Coffee Bike owners across Canada, the United States and other international markets.Unlike a traditional franchise, Coffee Bike owners operate under their own brands and maintain control of their pricing, menu, marketing and business direction. There are no franchise fees, royalties or ongoing mandatory obligations.According to Priadko, THE CROSSING is intended to show that entrepreneurship does not need to begin with an expensive café, large commercial lease or traditional franchise system.“The Coffee Bike is the vehicle, but the bigger story is about independence,” he said. “We want to show people that it is possible to start small, stay flexible and build something that belongs to you.”As THE CROSSING begins its return toward Vancouver, Coffee Bike World is inviting local entrepreneurs, business owners, media outlets and community organizations along the route to connect with the team.

I’m Crossing North America on the Coffee Bike | THE CROSSING Ep. 0

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