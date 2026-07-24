ALL THAT JAZZ: ATRIA WEST 86 HITS RENOVATION MILESTONE AND UNVEILS VENUES NAMED FOR THE UWS’S MUSICAL GOLDEN ERA

Rendering of Café Society, a place for Atria residents to grab everything from coffee and pastries to wine and small bites.

Belafonte's, Lady Day Cinema and more debut as multi-million-dollar renovation of century-old building reaches milestone.

Our residents didn't just listen to this music — many of them lived it, in the clubs and concert halls of this neighborhood” — Andie Bazelais, Executive Director of Atria West 86

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Upper West Side gave the world some of its greatest music. Now one of its oldest addresses is returning the tribute. Atria West 86 , the senior living community at 333 West 86th Street, is naming remodeled spaces in its multi-million-dollar renovation project after the neighborhood's musical heritage — honoring the artists who lived and performed in the historic district.The community's two dining venues are now complete and open to residents:Belafonte's, the main dining room, honors Harry Belafonte. The legendary singer, actor and activist lived on the Upper West Side for nearly 50 years beginning in the late 1950s. His home there became a gathering place for politicians and civil rights leaders, including Martin Luther King, Jr., Eleanor Roosevelt, and JFK.Bloemendaal Bistro takes its name from Bloemendaal, the name Dutch settlers gave the Upper West Side before it evolved from farmland to agricultural hub to cultural center — the same stretch of land that Broadway itself was built through to move crops downtown.Also completed: A salon and fitness center on the top story of the building and the reopened rooftop terrace, now named The High Note, with its views of the neighborhood that inspired it all.Still to come as the renovation continues through 2026:The Cedar Studio, the community's new art studio named after The Cedar Tavern — the storied gathering place for Abstract Expressionist painters, Beat poets, and musicians.Lady Day Cinema, a resident theater room giving a nod to Billie Holiday's famous nickname.Café Society, a place for residents to grab everything from coffee and pastries to wine and small bites, is named after the club that was home to leading jazz musicians and where Billie Holiday first sang "Strange Fruit."The Savoy, a communal gathering space for residents named after the dance hall where Ella Fitzgerald got her start.Originally known as The Franklin Towers, the building at 333 West 86th Street has been home to Upper West Siders for a century. The renovation pairs that pre-war heritage with Gilded Age-inspired design."Our residents didn't just listen to this music — many of them lived it, in the clubs and concert halls of this neighborhood," said Andie Bazelais, Executive Director of Atria West 86. "These names aren't decoration. They're a reminder that the Upper West Side's story belongs to the people who've spent their lives here, and that this building and the people who live here are still writing that story."At a time when new senior living construction nationally has slowed to its lowest level in more than a decade, the project represents a significant reinvestment in one of Manhattan's existing senior living communities — and a bet on the enduring appeal of aging in the neighborhood residents love."Atria is dedicated to providing residents with exceptional care and amenities in a social setting that fosters connection in meaningful ways," said Sarah Laloyan, Senior Vice President of Operations for Atria Signature Collection communities. "At Atria West 86, that means offering not just exceptional care and service, but an environment that is authentically New York."About Atria West 86Atria West 86 is an Atria Signature Collection community located at 333 West 86th Street on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The community offers private apartments and communal spaces for dining and social engagement, including a media room with movie theater, art studio, wellness suite, salon, library and fitness space, with onsite PT/OT, concierge services, scheduled transportation and three chef-prepared meals daily with full table service. For more information, visit AtriaWest86.com or call 332.284.1248.About Atria Senior LivingAtria Senior Living communities offer services designed to simplify and enhance life for older adults. In vibrant communities, residents can thrive and participate, know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that help them keep making a positive difference in our world.Atria Senior Living is one of five distinct brands operated by Atria, including Coterie, a luxury brand in a joint venture with Related Companies, Atria Signature Collection, Atria Retirement Canada and Holiday by Atria.For more information about Atria, visit AtriaSeniorLiving.com or follow them on Facebook or LinkedIn. For career opportunities, visit AtriaCareers.com.

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