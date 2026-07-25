Artificial Intelligence(AI)-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Market Study Explores Industry Growth Toward $2.13 Billion

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TBRC's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into surgical video analytics is revolutionizing the healthcare sector by enhancing the precision and efficiency of surgical procedures. This technology is reshaping how surgeries are performed and analyzed, promising substantial growth in the market and improved patient outcomes in the near future. Let’s explore the current market size, the forces propelling its expansion, key regional leaders, and the trends shaping this innovative industry.

Rapid Growth Projection of the AI-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Market

The market for AI-enhanced surgical video analytics has experienced remarkable growth recently, with its value expected to rise from $0.73 billion in 2025 to $0.91 billion in 2026. This represents a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1%. The market’s historic expansion is largely driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, the digitization of operating rooms, heightened availability of surgical video data, early implementation of computer vision technologies, and the ongoing demand for improvements in surgical quality.

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Long-Term Market Outlook for AI-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $2.14 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.8%. This forecasted growth is supported by several factors, including the rise of AI-powered real-time analytics, integration with robotic surgery platforms, a growing focus on outcome-based healthcare models, broader adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions, and enhanced surgeon training programs. Prominent trends anticipated in this period include automated workflow analysis in surgeries, real-time detection of errors, data-driven surgical education, performance benchmarking systems, and postoperative quality evaluations.

Understanding AI-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics and Its Role

AI-enhanced surgical video analytics involves applying AI technologies such as computer vision and machine learning to examine surgical videos either during or after operations. This technology aids in automatically recognizing specific surgical steps, evaluating the quality of procedures, identifying possible errors or complications, and generating actionable insights aimed at improving surgical efficiency, outcomes, and training methods.

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-enhanced surgical video analytics market report:

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Increasing Surgical Procedures as a Key Growth Driver for the Market

A major factor driving the expansion of the AI-enhanced surgical video analytics market is the rising number of surgical interventions worldwide. Surgeries, which involve medical operations performed by doctors to treat or repair body tissues, are increasing due to the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. These conditions often require surgical treatment to manage complications and enhance patient health. AI-powered video analytics supports these procedures by providing real-time guidance, helping surgeons accurately identify critical anatomical structures and make safer decisions during operations. For example, June 2024 data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons revealed that liposuction procedures in the US reached 347,782 in 2023, showing a 7% increase compared to 2022, highlighting the growing demand for surgical interventions that drive the market.

North America’s Leading Position and Asia-Pacific’s Rapid Growth in the Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the AI-enhanced surgical video analytics market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The global market report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of worldwide developments.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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