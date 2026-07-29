Palmer Electric Publishes Hurricane Electrical Safety Preparation Guide for Florida Homeowners

Hurricane Electrical Safety Guide for Florida Homeowners - What To Do Before, During And After A Storm

Florida electrical contractor provides storm-season guidance on panels, generators, surge protection, flooding, outages and post-storm electrical hazards

After a hurricane, many electrical hazards are not obvious right away. We created this guide to help Florida homeowners know what to check before, during, and after a storm.” — Thomas G. Beard

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With hurricane season underway and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasting a below-normal 2026 Atlantic hurricane season with 8 to 14 named storms, 3 to 6 hurricanes and 1 to 3 major hurricanes, Palmer Electric has published a Hurricane Electrical Safety Guide to help Orlando and Florida homeowners prepare for severe weather and recognize electrical hazards tied to flooding, outages and storm damage. Orlando electrical contractor Palmer Electric, serving Florida since 1951, created the guide as part of its ongoing commitment to electrical safety and homeowner education. The resource explains what to do before, during and after a hurricane, with practical information on whole-home generators , electrical panels, whole-home surge protection , household devices, outdoor electrical components, utility contacts and post-storm warning signs. By addressing common systems and equipment found in many homes, the guide is designed to help residents make safer decisions and reduce the risk of preventable electrical accidents during severe weather.“After a hurricane, many electrical hazards are not obvious right away,” said Tom Beard, Chairman and CEO of Palmer Electric Company. “A panel may look fine from the outside, an outlet may seem dry, or a generator may appear to be running normally, but flooding, power surges, and improper connections can create serious risks. We created this guide to help Florida homeowners know what to check before a storm, what to avoid during an outage, and when to call a licensed electrician before turning damaged systems back on.”The guide includes sections on:● Electrical panel preparation, including access, breaker labeling and when it may be safe to shut off power● Power outage and flood readiness, including backup power planning, medical equipment considerations and utility contact information● Portable and standby generator preparation, safe placement and connection requirements● Whole-home surge protection, lightning-related power surge risks and older-panel considerations● Outdoor electrical components, including exterior outlets, lighting, pool equipment, EV chargers and weatherheads● What not to touch during or after a storm, especially after flooding or visible electrical damage● Post-storm warning signs that may require a licensed electrician● Frequently asked hurricane electrical safety questions for Florida homeownersAmong the safety topics covered, Palmer Electric advises homeowners to keep electrical panels accessible, avoid breaker boxes that require standing in water to reach, prepare backup power plans before outages occur, run portable generators outdoors and away from the home, and avoid connecting a generator to home wiring unless a proper transfer switch or approved interlock system has been installed by a qualified professional.The guide also addresses whole-home surge protection. The 2020 National Electrical Code added surge protection requirements for dwelling-unit electrical services. For homes with older panels, a professionally installed whole-home surge protective device can add an important layer of defense against storm-related power surges.Palmer Electric also reminds homeowners that electrical hazards can continue after a storm has passed. If they notice flooded outlets, water-damaged panels, damaged exterior wiring, fallen service equipment, burning smells, buzzing sounds, or repeated breaker trips, they should not try to restore power or use affected circuits themselves. A licensed electrician should inspect the system first, and homeowners can contact Palmer Electric for emergency electrical service when storm-related electrical damage is suspected.Homeowners should read Palmer Electric’s Hurricane Electrical Safety Guide for Orlando and Florida Homeowners before severe weather arrives, when there is still time to prepare panels, generators, surge protection plans, and emergency contacts. The guide is available free on the company’s website at https://www.palmer-electric.com/florida-hurricane-electrical-safety-guide/ Palmer Electric provides 24/7 emergency electrical service for Orlando and Florida homes and businesses. The company serves Orlando, Orange County and Florida, including Brevard, Lake, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties.About Palmer ElectricSince 1951, Palmer Electric has provided residential and commercial electrical repairs, installations, inspections, emergency service, surge protection, generator-related support, fire alarm services, security services and electrical solutions throughout Orlando and Florida. Palmer Electric is licensed and insured.

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