National Black Church Initiative Urges the Senate to Pass the Clarity Act Before the August Recess

Rev Anthony Evans, President National Black Church Initiative Senate Majority Leader John Thune Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

The Black Church cannot afford to be late to the future of finance, and we cannot allow our people to enter that future unprotected.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities comprising 27.7 million members, is calling on the United States Senate to pass the Clarity Act before the August recess. NBCI has sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer urging immediate action.NBCI supports this bill for two reasons: consumer protection and economic opportunity. African American families are losing money to digital asset frauds, while the absence of clear federal rules leaves consumers uncertain about where to turn when they are defrauded. Without a clear regulator responsible for oversight and enforcement, bad actors can exploit gaps in the law and target communities that have historically had less access to trusted financial services.At the same time, digital assets can expand economic opportunity for African Americans by lowering barriers to financial services, supporting entrepreneurship, enabling new forms of ownership and investment, and creating pathways into a growing technology sector. Congress should establish clear rules that protect consumers from fraud while allowing responsible innovation to serve communities that have too often been excluded from the traditional financial system.Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI, said, "The Black Church cannot afford to be late to the future of finance, and we cannot allow our people to enter that future unprotected. Regulatory uncertainty does not protect anybody but the wrongdoer. Congress has known this for years. It’s time to pass Clarity."The Clarity Act would establish federal oversight of digital asset markets, require companies to keep customer assets protected rather than commingled or misused, set consistent standards and disclosure requirements, and give regulators and law enforcement clear authority to pursue misconduct.Rev. Evans continued, "Our churches are where families come after the money is gone. We sat with them. We prayed with them. We are tired of cleaning up after a system that Congress refuses to fix. The measure of this law will not be the capital it attracts. It will be the families it keeps whole."NBCI is also calling on federal regulators to work directly with Black churches as the law is implemented. The Black Church has the trust, the reach, and the moral standing to teach 27.7 million members how to protect themselves, recognize fraud, and make sound financial decisions. No government agency has that reach.Rev. Evans said, "We have spent too many generations entering new economic systems after the wealth has already been handed out. That will not happen again. Give us the rules, give us a seat at the table, and the Black Church will do the rest."NBCI urges the Senate to act before the August recess.About the National Black Church InitiativeThe National Black Church Initiative is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities comprising 27.7 million members. NBCI works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, the environment, and economic opportunity. Its programs combine faith, credible research, and practical strategies to address complex economic and social challenges.

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