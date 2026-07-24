Broadcast analysis of 53,000 clips tracks Andy Burnham’s path from regional leader to future prime minister

eMedia Monitor and Purposeful Relations publish broadcast media intelligence tracking Burnham's TV / radio presence from January 2026 to his by-election victory

eMM’s high accuracy in-house transcription of spoken media is the foundation for deeper insight helping organisations uncover narratives globally and in real-time.” — Thomas Netousek, CEO, eMedia Monitor

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eMedia Monitor (eMM), a broadcast intelligence platform monitoring TV, radio, web TV and podcasts across 94 countries and 42 languages, and Purposeful Relations, the AI transformation consultancy for PR, communications and corporate affairs, today publish Party or politics: Andy Burnham’s Rise to Power. This broadcast media intelligence report analysing Andy Burnham's TV and radio profile across the period from January 2026 to his victory in the Makerfield by-election: the result that set him on course to lead the Labour Party and succeed Keir Starmer as prime minister on July 20, 2026.

The report draws on eMM's real-time broadcast monitoring platform to quantify and qualify patterns in broadcast coverage about a political figure during one of the most consequential periods in recent British political history. It explores the themes driving broadcast exposure, the messaging surrounding the politician, how he was portrayed in domestic and international broadcast coverage based on an analysis of more than 53,000 broadcast clips.

Why broadcast monitoring is a communications blind spot - and why it shouldn't be

Despite broadcast media's enduring influence on public opinion, it remains underrepresented in political communications analysis. Print and digital coverage is routinely tracked; broadcast is frequently overlooked. The report makes the case that this is a strategic error - and that Burnham's rise illustrates why.

Across the monitored period, Burnham's broadcast presence was both significant and sustained. It was notable not only in volume but in consistency of messaging and topics covered. Broadcast media focused primarily on the political drama of the story over policy- related matters. The report identifies the policy-related topics that generated the greatest broadcast interest: devolution and regional economic policy, public transport and infrastructure investment and policing / public safety reform.

How can communications and corporate affairs teams use broadcast monitoring?

The report goes beyond clip counts to apply qualitative narrative intelligence. It examines how Burnham's key messages landed, how broadcast coverage framed his political positioning, and how media interest shifted at critical moments in the pre-election period. This capability reflects advances in AI-assisted broadcast monitoring technology, which now enables communications teams to move beyond volume metrics and interrogate the substance of what is being said, by whom, and how audiences are likely to receive it.

For communications professionals, the implications are significant. Broadcast monitoring can be used for proactive planning, not just retrospective measurement. Message discipline, spokesperson positioning, and narrative management can all be informed by real-time broadcast intelligence, enabling teams to adapt their strategy as coverage patterns evolve.

A model for political and corporate communications

Whether applied to political figures, corporate executives or policy campaigns, the methodology developed for this report offers a replicable framework for any organisation seeking to understand and shape its broadcast media profile.

Thomas Netousek, CEO, eMedia Monitor: "eMM’s high accuracy in-house transcription of spoken media is the foundation for deeper insight helping organisations uncover narratives globally and in real-time."

Stuart Bruce, co-CEO, Purposeful Relations: “AI enables communications and corporate affairs professionals to use data, analytics and insight to make better forward-looking decisions. Broadcast intelligence from eMedia Monitor is invaluable because it shows not just how much coverage a story receives, but how narratives form, travel and change.”

Key findings from the report

> Over 50k broadcast clips across 721 broadcast channels from 16 countries referenced Andy Burnham in 2026 until the eve of the Makerfield by-election.

> Broadcast media focused more on political drama than detailed policy debate.

> Variation was observed in the topics covered by key UK broadcast channels.

> The policy issues attracting most broadcast attention were devolution, regional economic policy, transport and infrastructure, policing and public safety

> Burnham’s media profile was sustained by message consistency, regional identity and national political relevance.

> The analysis shows why broadcast monitoring should sit alongside print, digital and social media intelligence.

Contact: eMedia Monitor | media@eMediaMonitor.net | +43 1 581 2630 100 www.emediamonitor.net

Contact: Purposeful Relations | hello@purposefulrelations.com | +44 20 3633 4486

Notes to Editors / About eMedia Monitor

eMedia Monitor is a broadcast intelligence platform and global leader in real-time radio, TV and web-TV monitoring. 94 countries · 42 languages · 3,500+ broadcast channels · 35,000+ podcasts · 24/7 real-time monitoring · Content captured across TV, radio, web TV, podcasts, YouTube, TikTok and digital news channels · Trusted by brands including Airbus and Volkswagen Group; media intelligence providers such as Cision, Aitastic and Unicepta; PR networks including FGS Global and governmental, non-governmental and multinational organisations including the European Commission and European Central Bank · Gold, DataComms Awards 2026 · Gold, AMEC Awards 2025

Notes to Editors / About Purposeful Relations

Purposeful Relations is a global advisory firm that improves the performance of communications and PR teams through AI, technology, data and measurement.

It provides consultancy, training and technology development and integration to public relations, communications and corporate affairs consultancies, agencies and in-house teams..

Its custom CommsTransform™ IDEA framework provides a proven path to successful AI adoption. Purposeful Relations also provides expert consultancy and training on AI as a stakeholder for AI answer optimisation (GEO/AEO), AI governance and securing social licence for AI by winning stakeholder trust, and data, analytics, measurement and evaluation for communications and corporate affairs.

- ENDS -

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.