Vai Dai Coffee+ Daily Fuel for Winning the Sport of Life in Latest BioHack Yourself Media Issue Featuring Bryan Johnson

Ride The Wave of Focus Vai Dai Coffee+ & BioHack Yourself Media BioHack Yourself Media Exhibitor

Vai Dai Coffee+ featured in latest BioHack Yourself Media with Bryan Johnson as the daily fuel to win at the sport of life.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vai Dai Coffee+, the premium ready-to-drink functional coffee brand, is proud to announce its feature in the latest issue of BioHack Yourself Media, which also spotlights longevity pioneer Bryan Johnson. The placement underscores Vai Dai’s role as the clean, high-performance daily fuel that helps ambitious people compete—and win—at the ultimate contest: the sport of life.In a world that demands sharper focus, sustained energy, and resilience under pressure, ordinary coffee often falls short—delivering short-lived spikes followed by crashes, jitters, or brain fog. Vai Dai Coffee+ was built differently. Crafted from 100% hand-picked medium-roast Arabica beans and infused with a powerful stack of adaptogens and nootropics (including Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Ashwagandha, Reishi, Rhodiola, Bacopa, and Thai Ginger), every bottle delivers 200 mg of natural caffeine plus science-backed support for mental clarity, calm focus, and steady energy that lasts. Naturally sweetened with stevia and monk fruit, it’s zero added sugar, keto-friendly, gluten-free, non-GMO, and ready to drink—no mixing, no compromise.This philosophy of intentional, high-performance fueling aligns powerfully with the biohacking and longevity conversation advanced by Bryan Johnson and the BioHack Yourself audience. Whether chasing professional goals, athletic excellence, creative breakthroughs, or simply showing up sharper for the people and pursuits that matter, readers are reminded that consistent, clean energy is the foundation of winning daily.“Life isn’t a spectator sport—it’s a full-contact competition that rewards those who show up prepared,” said Mark Warren, co-founder of Vai Dai Coffee+. “We’re honored to appear in BioHack Yourself Media alongside a figure like Bryan Johnson, whose work pushes the boundaries of human optimization. Vai Dai is our answer for people who refuse to let mediocre fuel hold them back. It’s the daily advantage that helps you stay in the game longer, sharper, and stronger.”Available in bold Black and creamy Latte varieties in convenient 12 fl oz glass bottles, Vai Dai Coffee+ has rapidly gained traction among professionals, athletes, and biohackers seeking gourmet taste without the downsides of conventional ready-to-drink options. The brand is currently available at vaidaicoffee.com, Amazon, and select Florida retailers.The latest issue of BioHack Yourself Media is available now on newsstands and online. Readers can explore Vai Dai Coffee+’s feature and dive into the broader conversation on performance, longevity, and elevated living.About Vai Dai Coffee+Vai Dai Coffee+ is a Miami-based premium ready-to-drink functional coffee brand founded by wine-industry innovators Tom Beaton and Mark Warren. Drawing its name from Vietnamese surf slang meaning “effing awesome,” Vai Dai delivers gourmet Arabica coffee elevated with adaptogens and nootropics for clean, jitter-free energy and mental clarity. It’s daily fuel engineered for people determined to win at the sport of life. Learn more at vaidaicoffee.com.Media ContactMark WarrenVai Dai Coffee+mark@vaidaicoffee.cominfo@vaidaicoffee.com

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