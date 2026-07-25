Artificial Intelligence (AI) In In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market 2026 Market Outlook Supported By A Forecast 18.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) In In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The integration of artificial intelligence into medical diagnostics is revolutionizing how laboratory tests are interpreted and applied. This fusion of AI with in vitro diagnostics (IVD) is gaining significant momentum, driven by technological advancements and a growing need for precise, personalized healthcare solutions. Let’s explore the current market size, growth prospects, key drivers, and regional dynamics shaping the AI in IVD landscape.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory for AI in In Vitro Diagnostics

The market for artificial intelligence in in vitro diagnostics has witnessed strong growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $3.04 billion in 2025 to $3.6 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. This expansion during the historical period is largely due to heightened demand for accurate diagnostic tools, improvements in laboratory infrastructure, rising chronic disease prevalence, broader adoption of digital diagnostics, and breakthroughs in biomarker research.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai) in in vitro diagnostics (ivd) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28120&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking ahead, the artificial intelligence in in vitro diagnostics market is set to grow further, reaching $7.01 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.1%. Factors fueling this growth include the rise of cloud-based diagnostic platforms, the fusion of AI with genomic technologies, the development of AI-powered point-of-care testing, increasing investments in personalized medicine, and a growing need for quick, cost-efficient diagnostic solutions. Emerging trends expected to dominate the near future involve AI-driven lab automation, predictive diagnostics, data-centric test interpretations, cloud diagnostics, and personalized patient profiling.

Understanding Artificial Intelligence’s Role in In Vitro Diagnostics

Artificial intelligence in in vitro diagnostics leverages sophisticated algorithms to analyze data from laboratory tests conducted on samples like blood, tissue, and urine. This technology enables faster, more precise, and data-informed interpretation of diagnostic results, which supports early disease detection, personalized treatment plans, and overall enhanced diagnostic workflows.

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) in in vitro diagnostics (ivd) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

The Growing Impact of Personalized Medicine on AI in IVD

One of the main forces propelling AI in in vitro diagnostics is the escalating demand for personalized medicine. This approach tailors prevention, diagnosis, and therapy based on an individual’s unique genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Advances in genomic sequencing and data analysis have made it possible to deliver more targeted and effective treatments. AI enhances personalized medicine by processing complex diagnostic information to uncover patient-specific disease signatures, enabling timely and customized medical decisions. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, up from six the previous year. This batch also included seven cancer drugs and three treatments for other conditions, highlighting the growing momentum in personalized healthcare that supports AI adoption in diagnostics.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Patterns

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the artificial intelligence in in vitro diagnostics market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global trends shaping the AI in IVD sector.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.