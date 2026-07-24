Oxagile’s Co-Founder Sergey Marchuk Joins Forbes Technology Council

The appointment expands Oxagile's participation in industry discussions through one of the technology sector's leading executive communities.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sergey Marchuk, Co-Founder and CTO at Oxagile, has joined the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community of senior technology executives. His participation in the Council builds on the company's long-standing commitment to practical engineering expertise, knowledge sharing, and active engagement across the technology industry.

The Forbes Technology Council brings together technology leaders with proven experience building and scaling products. By connecting practical engineering and leadership experience with broader industry conversations, the Council creates a forum for exchanging perspectives on the technologies and business challenges shaping modern software. Members contribute to those conversations through bylined Forbes articles, Expert Panels, and discussions with peers across the global technology sector.

Sergey Marchuk joins the Council with more than two decades of engineering leadership and product development experience. Over that time, he has led Oxagile's engineering direction, helping the company expand from a startup into a trusted software engineering partner for more than 350 organizations worldwide. Under his leadership, Oxagile has grown into an international engineering organization delivering hundreds of software products for Fortune 500 companies, Forbes Global 2000 enterprises, and innovative technology businesses. Today, the company’s engineering expertise spans AI, enterprise software, OTT software development, and other complex domains.

Throughout his career, Sergey Marchuk has focused on turning emerging technologies into production-ready software through disciplined engineering and practical execution. Through the Forbes Technology Council, Oxagile aims to engage with a community of technology leaders to exchange practical experience and explore effective approaches to bringing innovation into production.

About Oxagile

Oxagile is a custom software development company with 20 years of experience building AI-powered, cloud-native, and streaming solutions for businesses worldwide. The company delivers end-to-end software engineering services across AI, video streaming, AdTech, MarTech, EdTech, Healthcare, and other industries. With more than 450 completed projects and a global team of experienced engineers, Oxagile helps organizations build scalable digital products that solve complex business challenges.



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