Next Day Access of Bergen County, NJ: New Franchise Location

Aaisha Bhuiyan and Nahiyan Naser, Owners of Next Day Access of Bergen County

CARLSTAD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a national leader in mobility and accessibility solutions, is proud to announce the opening of Next Day Access of Bergen County, NJ, owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Aaisha Bhuiyan and Nahiyan Naser. They will offer a curated selection of home modification solutions – including ramps grab bars , and more – thoughtfully delivered and installed. The Whole Home, Whole Life approach means bespoke, universally designed spaces built for every member of the household, at every stage of life. They will also partner with commercial clients to meet community needs.Based in North Jersey, Aaisha and Nahiyan bring complementary expertise to their Next Day Access franchise and will oversee operations for the Bergen County territory. Aaisha contributes more than nine years of operational, technical, and sales experience from Amazon, along with active startup investing and adjunct faculty work at Columbia University. Nahiyan brings more than 11 years of entrepreneurial experience and a lifelong personal connection to mobility and accessibility rooted in caring for his elderly grandmother.Aaisha’s professional background includes leadership roles at Amazon across warehouse operations, advertising, and public sector product management. During COVID-19, Aaisha was involved in on-the-ground research to study the impact of the pandemic on senior populations in NYC communities - from physical to mental health. This experience deepened her commitment to serving older adults, caregivers, and families seeking safer, more accessible environments.Nahiyan built Gorur Ghash, an e-commerce retail company, from the ground up into a national brand in Bangladesh through social media-driven marketing and a distinctive product line now expanding into the United States market. His background in business ownership, brand development, customer engagement, and operations has prepared him to support the growth of Next Day Access Bergen County, NJ.For Nahiyan, the mission of Next Day Access is deeply personal. Growing up with his elderly grandmother, he watched his father build custom devices and equipment around the home to help her move safely and maintain independence. That experience shaped his understanding of how the right accessibility solutions can improve daily life for individuals and families.“The mission of Next Day Access is what inspired us most,” said Nahiyan Naser. “I grew up watching my dad build DIY equipment around the house to make it accessible for my grandmother. Now, we have the opportunity to do this at scale with a proven model, trusted products, and a team focused on helping people live more safely and independently.”Aaisha and Nahiyan are excited to bring mobility and accessibility solutions to Bergen County and the surrounding North Jersey communities. As entrepreneurs with experience across different industries, they look forward to meeting their neighbors, building local relationships, and supporting families, businesses, and care professionals throughout the region.“We have already met so many wonderful business owners in North Jersey who made us feel welcome,” said Aaisha Bhuiyan. “We are excited to extend that same warmth to the community. We are here, we will listen, and we will be quick to act.”About Next Day Access of Bergen County, NJNext Day Access Bergen County, NJ provides customized mobility and accessibility solutions for residential and commercial clients, including wheelchair ramps, stair lifts, grab bars, wheelchair lifts and platform lifts, bathroom safety solutions, patient lifts, pool lifts, and other accessibility products. The team is committed to responsive service, free on-site consultations, expert installation, and solutions designed around each customer’s unique needs.For more information, contact Next Day Access Bergen County, NJ at 201-299-4432 or visit www.nextdayaccess.com/bergen-county-nj About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader in accessibility and mobility solutions, serving residential and commercial clients across North America. With a network of locally owned franchises, Next Day Access helps individuals of all ages maintain safety, independence, and quality of life through customized accessibility solutions delivered with care, expertise, and responsiveness.To learn more, visit www.nextdayaccess.com

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