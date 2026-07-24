Palmetto Moon to Host Grand Opening Celebration at Kentucky Oaks Pavilion on August 1

We're grateful to celebrate this tremendous growth milestone with our newest store in Kentucky. Paducah has such a welcoming community, and we're excited to become a part of it.” — John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon

PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown is on. Palmetto Moon is gearing up to celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest Kentucky location at Kentucky Oaks Pavilion in Paducah, and the community is invited to join the party on Saturday, August 1, 2026, with doors opening at 10:00 a.m. This marks Palmetto Moon's sixth location in Kentucky, and the brand is ready to celebrate in a big way.The Grand Opening Celebration kicks off bright and early with one of Palmetto Moon’s most beloved traditions: the first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler — while supplies last. Throughout the day, guests can Spin to Win prizes every 30 minutes, with hourly grand prize drawings featuring items such as the coveted YETI Tundra Haul cooler. The celebration continues from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with free sweet treats, additional giveaways, and a special in-store activation with Local Boy Outfitters.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow all updates on the official Facebook Event Page , where Palmetto Moon will be sharing final Grand Opening reminders, sneak peeks, and event-day details all week long.“We're grateful to celebrate this tremendous growth milestone with our newest store in Kentucky,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. “Paducah has such a welcoming community, and we're excited to become a part of it. We invite everyone to stop by, discover their favorite brands, and experience what makes Palmetto Moon a truly unique shopping destination."Inside the new Paducah store, shoppers will find a bright and welcoming space featuring men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, footwear, drinkware, accessories, gifts, and collegiate gear. The store carries popular brands including YETI, Local Boy/Local Girl, FP Movement, Southern Marsh, Simply Southern, Rainbow Sandals, and many more, along with Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees and locally inspired gifts. The Paducah location will also feature collegiate apparel for the University of Kentucky, giving Wildcats fans plenty of ways to show their school spirit year-round.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved locally inspired retailer with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia, and Missouri. The brand is known for its community-first approach, friendly service, and carefully curated mix of regional and national brands.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Paducah location and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality.To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew

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