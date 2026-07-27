Quorum Launches Bill Tracker Agent to Help Government Affairs Teams Act Faster on Legislation

New AI Agent uses your own priorities to triage bills — recommending stance, priority, and rationale for each, while policy professionals retain final approval.

We built Bill Tracker Agent to give reviewers a reasoned starting point, not a final answer. It learns from corrections, and the final call stays exactly where it belongs with the policy professional” — Shlok Vaidya, SVP and Head of Product and Services at Quorum

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum , the leading public affairs software platform serving government affairs teams, corporations, associations, and advocacy organizations, today announced the launch of Bill Tracker Agent , an AI Agent that reviews tracked legislation and recommends a stance, priority level, and issue classification — with reasoning attached — so policy teams can spend less time on first-pass triage and more time on judgment calls that require it.Government affairs teams can face 79,000+ bills across jurisdictions in a single legislative session. Before a team can advocate, brief leadership, or coordinate a response, someone first has to work through that volume and decide which bills matter and how the organization should treat them, a step that must happen before any of the higher-value work can begin.Bill Tracker Agent is built to remove that bottleneck without removing the human from the decision. Personalized to an organization's own policy priorities and past positions, the AI Bill Tracker Agent reviews tracked legislation and generates a recommended stance, priority, and classification for each bill, along with its reasoning."Government affairs teams create the most value when they're applying judgment, building relationships, and shaping strategy — not repeating the same initial review across thousands of bills," said Alex Wirth, co-Founder and CEO of Quorum. Bill Tracker Agent is built so organizations can scale their judgment across more legislation without giving up the human accountability policy work demands."Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Bill Tracker Agent is grounded specifically in an organization's tracked legislation, stated priorities, and history of positions, not general web knowledge. As reviewers confirm positions, the Agent's suggestions get sharper, reflecting how that organization actually evaluates policy over time."Legislative triage is one of the most important workflows in a government affairs office, and one of the most repetitive," said Shlok Vaidya, SVP and Head of Product and Services at Quorum. "We built Bill Tracker Agent to give reviewers a reasoned starting point, not a final answer. It learns from corrections, and the final call stays exactly where it belongs with the policy professional."Bill Tracker Agent curates a must-watch list of the legislation that affects your priorities, then closes the loop between finding a bill and deciding what to do about it: every bill arrives with a suggested stance, priority, and issue, ready for your team to confirm.Bill Tracker Agent is available now with Quorum State and Federal, effective July 27, 2026. To learn more about all of Quorum’s agents, visit www.quorum.us/products/agents/ About QuorumQuorum is AI for government affairs, integrating legislative tracking, stakeholder management, grassroots advocacy, and PAC management tools. Trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide, Quorum empowers teams to increase policy wins, understand the policy landscape, and build data-driven strategies.Quorum’s platform covers federal, state, local, school board, EU, and international issues, offering the most comprehensive data on the market. Its AI-powered tools, including Quincy, transform data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to respond quickly to legislative changes. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Quorum supports clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits.

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