Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes Wins 3 2026 Chrysalis Awards, Extending Michael Nash's Record to 18 Consecutive Years

Michael Nash now holds 53 Chrysalis Awards, a national record, after a rare triple win in a single awards cycle.

Awards are a byproduct of the same discipline we bring to every project, whether it wins a trophy or not.” — Sonny Nazemian

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes , the Fairfax, Virginia design-build firm widely regarded as the most decorated remodeler in the Washington-Baltimore corridor, has been named a three-time winner in the 2026 Chrysalis Awards for Remodeling Excellence. According to the program, multiple awards in a single year are rare, and three in one year are rarer still.The 2026 wins mark the eighteenth consecutive year in which Michael Nash has earned Chrysalis recognition, the most in the nation. Over eighteen years of entries, Michael Nash has collected 53 Chrysalis Awards in total, a national record. That tally includes 40 Regional Chrysalis Awards spanning a 12-state territory stretching from Florida to Virginia and west to Texas, plus 13 National Awards in which Michael Nash projects were judged the best in the country."Awards are a byproduct of the same discipline we bring to every project, whether it wins a trophy or not. Eighteen straight years tells us the process is working, and that is what matters most to the families who trust Michael Nash with their homes."Sonny Nazemian, Founder and President, Michael Nash Design, Build & HomesMICHAEL NASH'S RECORD SPANS THE MOST COMPETITIVE CATEGORIESIn the letter announcing the 2026 results, Ken Kanline of the Chrysalis Awards for Remodeling Excellence noted that Michael Nash's wins have consistently come in the program's most competitive categories, including Kitchen, Bath, Additions, Interior and Exterior Remodeling, Detached Outbuilding, Residential Interior, and Whole House Remodel.Kanline wrote that the volume and variety of winning projects demonstrates the breadth of the company, and that eighteen consecutive years of wins reflects a continuing commitment to the highest level of design excellence and professionalism.Michael Nash is also one of only twenty companies in the country to hold the Chrysalis Decade of Excellence Award, given to firms that have won a Chrysalis Award in ten separate years.The Chrysalis Awards, established in 1994, are a national juried program recognizing the best in remodeling design. Entries are evaluated on overall design, creative use of space and materials, and the degree to which the project enhances the original structure.A CONSISTENT MICHAEL NASH RECORD ACROSS NATIONAL AND REGIONAL PROGRAMSThe Chrysalis results add to a 2026 cycle in which Michael Nash was already named a multiple Grand Award winner in the PRO Remodeler of the Year, Metro DC program and a Pulse of the City News honoree for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction. Across its history, Michael Nash has accumulated more than 275 NARI Contractor of the Year awards and 18 Best of Houzz citations, alongside recognition from NAHB Best in American Living, Qualified Remodeler, Professional Remodeler Magazine, and Virginia Living's Best of Virginia.ABOUT MICHAEL NASH DESIGN, BUILD & HOMESFounded by Sonny Nazemian, Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes is a full-service residential design-build firm headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, serving Northern Virginia, Washington, DC, and select Maryland communities including Potomac, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, and Rockville. Michael Nash specializes in custom kitchens, bathrooms, additions, basements, whole-house renovations, custom garages, outdoor living spaces, and new custom homes. Its in-house team handles design, architecture, project management, and construction under one roof.More information, project galleries, and the full Michael Nash awards archive are available at michaelnashdesignbuild.com.

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