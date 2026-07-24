Sheriff's Offices Nationwide Deploy NuKase Lockable Phone Cases as Security Tool in US Courthouses

NuGerm's NuKase is now in use at law enforcement agencies nationwide, helping Sheriff's Offices and courthouses control phone risks.

We had issues with fabric pouches being opened in bathrooms, the NuKase is the perfect security tool to ensure that the courthouse remains a secure facility. Its easier to operate, too.” — Sheriff in Virginia

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NuGerm , the South Florida-based maker of NuKase , announced that its lockable phone case is now deployed as a security tool inside US courthouses nationwide, with active deployments at sheriff's offices in states including Virginia and Florida. The expansion moves NuKase beyond its original K-12 education market and into courthouse security, where controlling phone use presents a distinct set of challenges.Courthouses face phone-related risks that most public facilities don't: unauthorized recording or photography of witnesses, jurors, and sensitive evidence; jurors researching a case or being contacted by outside parties during deliberation; and the general security burden of screening large volumes of visitors, staff, and court personnel every day. Traditional approaches — confiscating phones at the door, using lockers, or banning them outright — create friction, staffing overhead, and liability for lost or damaged devices.NuKase offers courthouse security teams an alternative: rather than taking a phone away, visitors lock their phone inside the NuKase for the length of a visit, hearing, or shift. The device stays with its owner, but the screen and controls are inaccessible until it's unlocked, reducing the risk of unauthorized recording or communication without collecting phones.For court administrators, the appeal is largely operational. Confiscating phones at a security checkpoint means finding somewhere secure to store dozens or hundreds of devices for hours at a time, tracking which device belongs to which visitor, and absorbing the liability if something is lost, damaged, or misplaced during a busy court day. The NuKase removes that burden by keeping the device with its owner throughout their visit, while still preventing the phone from being used to record, photograph, or communicate once inside the building. Courthouse staff can screen and lock a visitor's phone at the entrance in seconds, without adding a separate storage process to an already time-sensitive intake line.These courthouse deployments build on NuGerm's broader experience deploying the NuKase at scale across institutional settings, including public school districts navigating new state phone-restriction laws. NuGerm says the same core product advantages — durability, ease of use at checkpoints, and no ongoing subscription cost — carry over directly to courthouse and law enforcement environments.Inside the courtroom itself, the stakes are higher still. Unauthorized photography or recording during proceedings can compromise witness safety, expose sealed evidence, or influence jurors who are supposed to be insulated from outside information. Sequestered juries in particular present a persistent enforcement challenge, since a single unlocked phone can undo the isolation a court has gone to considerable lengths to maintain. By keeping devices locked for the duration of a hearing, trial, or deliberation period, NuKase gives court staff a way to enforce those protections without relying solely on posted signage or spot checks.NuGerm works directly with procurement and security teams to evaluate NuKase for courthouse deployments, sheriff's offices, and other secure public facilities. Sheriff's offices and courthouse staff interested in seeing NuKase firsthand are encouraged to contact NuGerm directly to request product samples or schedule a demonstration. Officials can also try NuKase or learn more at nugerm.com.About NuGerm NuGerm is a South Florida-based company and the maker of NuKase, a lockable phone case originally built for K-12 schools and now deployed in courthouse and law enforcement settings nationwide. NuGerm works directly with institutions on procurement, compliance, and deployment at scale, and welcomes inquiries from sheriff's offices and courthouse staff interested in samples or a live demonstration.

NuKase: How it works

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