Ali Zafar Azad Says Digital Debt Has Become One of the Greatest Hidden Risks to Business Growth

The Founder of Prox Digital Agency urges business leaders to treat digital systems as strategic assets rather than operational overhead.

LONDON, ILFLORD, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ali Zafar Azad , Founder and CEO of Prox Digital Agency , today called on business leaders to recognise digital debt as one of the most overlooked barriers to sustainable business growth, warning that outdated digital systems are quietly eroding revenue, productivity, and customer trust.While organisations continue investing in marketing, artificial intelligence, and customer acquisition, many continue operating on websites, applications, and internal systems that were never designed for today's customer expectations or business demands.According to Azad, the result is an invisible accumulation of friction that affects every stage of the customer journey.‘Businesses rarely lose growth because of one catastrophic failure,’ said Ali Zafar Azad. ‘They lose it through hundreds of small moments of friction that gradually become accepted as normal. A slow website. A complicated checkout. A disconnected customer journey. Those moments don't just frustrate customers, they quietly reduce revenue.’Azad describes this accumulated friction as digital debt: the long-term business cost created when digital experiences, technology, and operational systems fail to evolve alongside customer expectations.Unlike technical debt, which focuses on software development, digital debt extends across the entire organisation, from customer experience and operational efficiency to marketing performance and brand perception."Every organisation understands financial debt because they can see it on a balance sheet," Azad said. "Digital debt is different. It doesn't appear in a report. It appears in declining conversion rates, rising acquisition costs, customer frustration, and opportunities that slowly disappear without anyone recognising the cause."As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in business operations, Azad believes digital debt will become even more significant."Many organisations are accelerating towards AI without addressing the systems underneath it," he said. "Automation improves efficiency only when the underlying process already works. Otherwise, it simply enables businesses to repeat the same problems faster."To help organisations identify these hidden barriers, Azad encourages leaders to regularly evaluate four critical areas of digital performance:1-Customer Experience - Are customers encountering unnecessary friction at any stage of their journey?2-Technology - Can existing systems support future growth, security, and AI adoption?3-Operations - Are internal processes connected, measurable, and efficient?4-Business Impact - Do digital investments contribute directly to measurable commercial outcomes?Rather than treating digital transformation as a one-time technology project, Azad believes organisations should view it as an ongoing business discipline that evolves alongside customer behaviour and technological change."The question isn't whether your business has gone digital," Azad added. "The question is whether your digital ecosystem is still creating value. Every digital interaction either builds momentum or creates friction. Over time, those moments define how a business grows."As organisations continue investing in AI, automation, and digital innovation, Azad believes leaders should begin with a simpler question:"What is our digital infrastructure costing us today?"He argues that answering that question may uncover greater opportunities for growth than investing in the next generation of technology alone.About Ali Zafar AzadAli Zafar Azad is the Founder and CEO of Prox Digital Agency, a UK-based creative and digital growth agency. He is a strategic AI thinker and AI transformation expert whose work focuses on helping organisations align business strategy, digital transformation, and emerging technologies to achieve sustainable growth.About Prox Digital AgencyProx Digital Agency is a UK-based creative and digital growth agency helping businesses build, scale, and transform through branding, technology, artificial intelligence, and marketing. Having supported more than 500 brands across the UK and international markets, the agency delivers integrated services across Creative Branding, Web Design and Development, Mobile App Design and Development, MVP and Product Design, Digital Transformation, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), and Digital Marketing.Media ContactMedia RelationsProx Digital Agencycontact@proxdigitalagency.co.uk+44 20 4525 7801

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