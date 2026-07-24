Richmond District Traffic Alert: Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County to close for pipe replacement project
RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close a section of Route 657 (Greenwood Church Road) between Route 33 (Mountain Road) and Route 797 (Rosmarin Road) for a pipe replacement project in Hanover County. The project will take place on July 29 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Residents will be able to access their properties throughout the duration of the project.
Drivers should follow the posted detour as follows:
- Eastbound Traffic: Travel south on Mountain Road, to Rosmarin Road, to Green Church Road
- Westbound Traffic: Travel south on Rosmarin Road, to Mountain Road, and north on Mountain Road
Motorists may contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.
Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.