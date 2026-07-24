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Richmond District Traffic Alert: Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County to close for pipe replacement project

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close a section of Route 657 (Greenwood Church Road) between Route 33 (Mountain Road) and Route 797 (Rosmarin Road) for a pipe replacement project in Hanover County. The project will take place on July 29 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Residents will be able to access their properties throughout the duration of the project.

Drivers should follow the posted detour as follows:

  • Eastbound Traffic: Travel south on Mountain Road, to Rosmarin Road, to Green Church Road
  • Westbound Traffic: Travel south on Rosmarin Road, to Mountain Road, and north on Mountain Road

Motorists may contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.

Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices.

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Richmond District Traffic Alert: Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County to close for pipe replacement project

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