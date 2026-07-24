Rick & Ray's Auto Plaza Celebrates 33 Years of Serving Fort Worth While Expanding Expertise in BMW Repair

Fort Worth auto repair shop celebrates 33 years while expanding BMW repair expertise with factory-level diagnostics and ASE-certified technicians.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Rick & Ray's Auto Plaza celebrates 33 years of serving drivers throughout Fort Worth and Tarrant County, the locally owned repair shop is also recognizing another milestone: more than three decades of evolving alongside BMW's increasingly advanced engineering.Founded in 1993, Rick & Ray's Auto Plaza has grown from servicing vehicles with largely mechanical systems to diagnosing and repairing today's software-driven luxury vehicles. That evolution has allowed the shop to become one of Fort Worth's trusted destinations for BMW owners seeking dealership-level expertise without dealership pricing."When we opened our doors in 1993, BMWs were incredibly well-engineered but far less dependent on electronics than they are today," Ray said for Rick & Ray's Auto Plaza. "Today's BMWs combine performance, advanced driver assistance systems, hybrid technology, and sophisticated onboard computers. We've continuously invested in our technicians, equipment, and training so our customers can continue driving the Ultimate Driving Machine with confidence."Over the past three decades, BMW has transformed from producing primarily naturally aspirated, analog-focused sports sedans into a manufacturer known for turbocharged powertrains, connected vehicle technology, plug-in hybrids, and fully electric models like the BMW i4 and BMW iX. Rick & Ray's Auto Plaza has expanded its capabilities alongside that evolution, servicing everything from classic BMW models to modern vehicles such as the 330e, 530e, X-series SUVs, and the brand's latest electrified lineup.To support today's complex BMW technology, Rick & Ray's employs ASE-certified Master Technicians and invests in factory-level diagnostic platforms, including BMW ISTA and Autologic systems. These tools allow technicians to perform advanced diagnostics, software-related troubleshooting, electronic module testing, and manufacturer-specific repairs that many general repair facilities cannot accurately complete.The shop also backs qualifying BMW repairs with a nationwide 36-month/36,000-mile warranty, giving BMW owners confidence whether they're commuting across Fort Worth or traveling across the country.One misconception Rick & Ray's continues to help customers overcome is the belief that BMW maintenance and repairs must be performed at a dealership to preserve the vehicle's factory warranty.Under the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, consumers are free to choose qualified independent repair facilities for routine maintenance and repairs without automatically voiding their manufacturer's warranty. As long as services are performed correctly using appropriate parts and procedures, BMW owners can receive dealership-quality care from independent specialists while often benefiting from more personalized service and competitive pricing.While BMW has become one of the shop's strongest specialties, Rick & Ray's Auto Plaza continues to service virtually every make and model. The company's BMW expertise reflects its broader commitment to staying ahead of changing automotive technology rather than narrowing its focus to a single manufacturer.Beyond technical capabilities, Rick & Ray's continues to offer conveniences that have helped earn the trust of Fort Worth drivers for more than three decades. The shop is an AAA Approved Auto Repair facility, a Bosch Car Service provider, and BBB Accredited. Customers also benefit from complimentary shuttle service, financing options for unexpected repairs, and same-day service on most maintenance and repair appointments.As Fort Worth has expanded over the past 33 years, so has the community Rick & Ray's serves. The shop regularly works with BMW owners throughout neighborhoods including Westover Hills, the Cultural District, and the TCU area, where luxury and performance vehicles have become increasingly common on local roads.After 33 years in business, Rick & Ray's Auto Plaza continues to combine hometown customer service with advanced diagnostic capabilities, helping BMW owners and drivers of every major automotive brand receive high-quality repairs from a trusted local shop.About Rick & Ray's Auto PlazaFounded in 1993, Rick & Ray's Auto Plaza is a locally owned and operated automotive repair facility serving Fort Worth and Tarrant County. The shop provides complete maintenance and repair services for domestic, Asian, and European vehicles, including specialized BMW diagnostics and repair. Rick & Ray's is AAA Approved, a Bosch Car Service provider, BBB Accredited, and stands behind qualifying repairs with a nationwide 36-month/36,000-mile warranty. Customers also benefit from ASE-certified technicians, complimentary shuttle service, financing options, and same-day service on most repairs.

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