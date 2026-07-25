Apheresis Equipment Market Outlook Signals Expansion To $7.77 Billion Through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Apheresis Equipment Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The apheresis equipment market has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by a range of medical advancements and increasing healthcare needs. As demand for precise blood component separation grows, this sector is set for continued robust development in the coming years. Below is an overview of the market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this specialized healthcare industry.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth of the Apheresis Equipment Market

The apheresis equipment market has experienced rapid growth over recent years, with its value expected to rise from $4.33 billion in 2025 to $4.88 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This upward trend during the historical period has been fueled by challenges such as limited availability of automated apheresis devices, an increasing incidence of renal and hematologic conditions, intensified blood donation campaigns, widespread adoption of centrifugation-based technologies, and stringent regulatory measures focused on patient safety.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand even further, reaching $7.77 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.3%. Growth during this forecast period is expected to be supported by innovations in photopheresis and LDL apheresis technologies, greater investment in automated and membrane-based equipment, expansion of hospital and ambulatory surgical center infrastructure, rising demand for personalized and precision medicine, and broader awareness and usage of therapeutic apheresis worldwide. Key trends shaping the market include growing preference for automated systems, increased application of apheresis in hematology and kidney treatments, adoption of membrane filtration methods, growth in blood donation and therapeutic facilities, and a strong emphasis on patient safety standards.

Understanding Apheresis Equipment and Its Medical Role

Apheresis equipment consists of specialized devices designed for the selective separation and removal of particular blood components while returning the remaining parts to the patient or donor. These systems are used to extract elements like plasma, white blood cells, platelets, or stem cells, which can either be harmful or therapeutically beneficial depending on the clinical context. The precise separation capabilities of these devices enable targeted treatment options for various medical conditions.

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Key Factors Driving Growth in the Apheresis Equipment Market

One of the primary drivers of the apheresis equipment market is the increasing prevalence of blood-related disorders. Hemophilia, in particular, is a genetic disorder that results in the deficiency of clotting factors, leading to prolonged bleeding episodes that require specialized interventions such as plasma or clotting factor replacement therapies. The rise in diagnosed hemophilia cases can be attributed to better diagnostic methods, improved reporting, and population growth overall. Apheresis equipment plays a crucial role in managing hemophilia effectively by facilitating the accurate separation and collection of necessary blood components, thus enhancing treatment outcomes and patient care.

For example, in October 2024, the World Federation of Hemophilia—a Canada-based organization—reported that there were 390,630 patients diagnosed with hemophilia across 119 countries in 2023. This growing patient population underscores the expanding need for apheresis technology in therapeutic applications.

Regions Leading the Apheresis Equipment Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global apheresis equipment market, reflecting well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare systems and increasing investment in medical technologies. The apheresis equipment market report covers several key global regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on regional developments and market dynamics.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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