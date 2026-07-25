Aortic Stent Grafts Market Report Examines Leading Companies And Growth Opportunities

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The Business Research Company's Aortic Stent Grafts Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The aortic stent grafts market has witnessed notable advancement recently, reflecting the growing need for innovative vascular treatments. With rising incidences of cardiovascular conditions and technological progress in minimally invasive procedures, the market is poised for substantial growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping the future of aortic stent grafts.

Market Size Growth and Forecast for the Aortic Stent Grafts Market

The market for aortic stent grafts has expanded significantly over recent years, with its value expected to rise from $3.59 billion in 2025 to $3.9 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The expansion during this period is largely driven by an increasing number of abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm cases, early adoption of EVAR and TEVAR procedures, improvements in vascular surgery infrastructure, wider availability of endovascular device technologies, and a growing elderly population facing cardiovascular risks.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $5.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.9%. Key factors fueling this growth include a rise in procedural volumes in ambulatory and outpatient surgical settings, heightened demand for advanced and hybrid stent graft systems, the expansion of screening programs for aortic aneurysm detection, and significant investments in minimally invasive vascular therapies. Additionally, there is a stronger emphasis on reducing postoperative complications and shortening hospital stays. The forecast period is also expected to see trends such as increasing preference for minimally invasive endovascular repair over traditional open aortic surgery, greater clinical adoption of modular and customizable stent graft designs, and rising demand for next-generation graft materials that offer enhanced flexibility and durability. Furthermore, the use of stent grafts in complex abdominal and thoracic aneurysm cases is expanding, alongside a shift toward earlier intervention to prevent aneurysm rupture.

Understanding the Role of Aortic Stent Grafts

Aortic stent grafts are medical devices designed to support weakened sections of the aorta, the body’s main artery. These devices consist of a fabric graft reinforced by a metal stent, which is inserted through minimally invasive procedures. Their primary use is to treat aortic aneurysms and other conditions that compromise the strength and integrity of the aorta, reducing the risk of life-threatening complications.

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Key Drivers Boosting the Growth of the Aortic Stent Grafts Market

One of the main forces propelling the aortic stent graft market is the rise in cardiovascular diseases across the globe. Contributing factors such as unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, smoking, and increasing obesity rates are causing cardiovascular conditions to become more widespread. Since aortic stent grafts are used to repair and reinforce damaged or weakened areas of the aorta, especially in aneurysm cases, this growth in cardiovascular illnesses directly supports greater market demand.

To illustrate the impact, in January 2024, the British Heart Foundation, a prominent UK cardiovascular research charity, highlighted that coronary heart disease (CHD) remains a leading cause of death in the UK. It accounts for roughly 68,000 deaths annually, averaging about 190 deaths per day—essentially one death every eight minutes. In the UK population, CHD is responsible for the deaths of one in eight men and one in 14 women. These statistics underscore how the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases is driving the need for effective treatments like aortic stent grafts.

Regional Overview of the Aortic Stent Grafts Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global aortic stent grafts market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key geographic areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a well-rounded view of the global market landscape.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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