Wang Yi Meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty

On the morning of July 23, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Manila.

Wang Yi noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Egypt. Over the past seven decades, China and Egypt have braved rain and wind together and traversed an extraordinary journey, setting a fine example of solidarity and cooperation between major developing countries. This highlights the historic, special and important nature of bilateral relations and has also played a significant role in promoting world peace and development. In recent years, President Xi Jinping and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi have maintained close communication and built deep mutual trust, providing strategic underpinning for the growth of bilateral relations. China stands ready to work with Egypt to maintain close high-level exchanges, deepen cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, military affairs and artificial intelligence, enhance coordination on multilateral affairs, and jointly build a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era. With Egypt’s support, a monument commemorating the Cairo Declaration has been erected at the Mena House Hotel. This carries important commemorative significance and also reflects Egypt’s positive attitude of respecting history, championing justice, and valuing its relations with China.

Badr Abdelatty stated that Egypt was the first Arab and African country to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China. After 70 years of development, the bilateral relationship enjoys a solid foundation, fruitful outcomes and strong momentum. Egypt firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is ready to serve as a gateway for China’s engagement with Africa. Taking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity, Egypt looks forward to strengthening exchanges at all levels with China, consolidating political mutual trust, deepening practical cooperation in such areas as electric vehicles, solar energy and industrial parks, and elevating the Egypt-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues, including the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf. Wang Yi reiterated China’s principled position, stating that the memorandum of understanding reached between the U.S. and Iran is hard-won and should be cherished by all parties. China supports Egypt in playing a mediating role and actively promoting peace and facilitating talks. The Palestinian question is at the core of the Middle East issue and should not be ignored or marginalized. The pressing priority is to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Gaza.