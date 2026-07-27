AAIS Appoints Arron Lamp as CIO to Lead Enterprise Technology Strategy, Innovation, and AI Readiness

P&C insurance veteran assumes technology leadership role effective August 10, 2026.

I'm excited to join AAIS at a time of tremendous opportunity to modernize our technology, leverage data more effectively, and deliver innovative solutions that help our Members succeed.” — Arron Lamp, Chief Information Officer at AAIS

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) today announced the appointment of Arron Lamp as Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective August 10, 2026. He will lead AAIS's enterprise technology strategy and modernization efforts, ensuring technology investments support the organization's commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and efficient solutions for Member insurers.“As technology continues to transform the property and casualty insurance industry, having a strong technology leader is essential to delivering on our mission and creating value for our Members," said Keith Wolfe, President & CEO of AAIS. "We are excited to welcome Arron Lamp to our Executive Leadership Team. His experience leading technology strategy, cybersecurity, and digital transformation will strengthen our ability to enhance the Member experience and position AAIS for continued growth."As CIO, Lamp will be responsible for overseeing AAIS’s technology infrastructure, cybersecurity, data management, enterprise applications, and efforts to advance AI readiness to support the organization's strategic objectives and operational excellence. He will partner closely with executive leadership and other departments to align technology capabilities with enterprise priorities while fostering a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and responsible stewardship of AAIS's technology assets."Technology is most valuable when it empowers people to do their best work,” said Lamp. “I'm excited to join AAIS at a time of tremendous opportunity to modernize our technology, leverage data more effectively, and deliver innovative solutions that help our Members succeed. I look forward to working with AAIS’s talented team to build a more secure and forward-looking technology foundation that enables AAIS to better serve our Members today and well into the future."Lamp brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in strategy, technology, AI, data and analytics, and large-scale digital transformation within the P&C insurance industry. He has held senior technology leadership roles with Tokio Marine HCC – Public Risk Group, Everest Insurance, and Travelers, and previously served in business transformation, distribution technology, and analytics leadership positions at Farmers Insurance, Beazley, Liberty Mutual, and Selective Insurance.About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property and casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com Media Contact:

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