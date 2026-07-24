Harrylall Industrial Holdings Discloses ~$5 Million Byford Machine Tool Acquisition, Unveils Nationwide Platform Vision

The deal marks HIHG's first platform acquisition in a long-term strategy to acquire and scale precision machine shops nationwide, ultimately going public.

Our plan is to grow it nationwide and ultimately take this company public — so that everyday Americans can invest in a true backbone of American manufacturing: precision machine shops.” — Kelvin Harrylall

VALLEY MILLS , TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrylall Industrial Holdings Group Inc. Discloses Terms of Byford Machine Tool Acquisition, Valuing Platform Deal at Approximately $5 MillionVALLEY MILLS, Texas — July 24, 2026 — Harrylall Industrial Holdings Group Inc. ("HIHG"), an industrial holding company building a precision manufacturing platform, today disclosed the terms of its acquisition of Byford Machine Tool, which closed on January 7, 2026. The transaction was completed at a value of approximately $5 million, reflecting HIHG's commitment to investing meaningful capital in proven American manufacturing businesses.Byford Machine Tool serves as the platform company for HIHG's long-term strategy: to acquire, develop, and scale precision machine shops nationwide. The disclosure of terms underscores the seriousness of that ambition and the scale of capital HIHG intends to deploy behind American manufacturing."We wanted to be transparent about this investment because it reflects our conviction in Byford and in the future of American precision manufacturing," said Kelvin Harrylall, founder of Harrylall Industrial Holdings Group Inc. "Byford is our platform. Our plan is to grow it nationwide and ultimately take this company public — so that everyday Americans can invest in a true backbone of American manufacturing: precision machine shops. This is about more than one deal. It's about building an enduring American industrial company."HIHG's mission extends beyond acquisition. The company intends to strengthen and grow the machining trade itself — expanding capacity, investing in modern equipment and process control, and empowering more young people to enter and build careers in precision manufacturing."Precision machining is skilled, essential work, and it deserves a new generation of talent," Harrylall added. "Part of our purpose is to enable and grow the trade — to give young people a real path into machining and a company worth building a career at."Under HIHG's ownership, Byford Machine Tool continues to operate under its existing name and team, with HIHG providing long-term capital and operational support. The company plans to expand machining capacity, invest in workforce development, and pursue new partnerships across aerospace, defense, energy, and industrial markets, while maintaining its standards for quality management, precision inspection, and on-time delivery.About Byford Machine ToolByford Machine Tool is a precision machining company delivering CNC-machined components to demanding industrial customers. The company specializes in tight-tolerance turning and milling, quality control, and repeatable production for mission-critical applications. Byford serves as the platform company for Harrylall Industrial Holdings Group Inc.About Harrylall Industrial Holdings Group Inc.Harrylall Industrial Holdings Group Inc. is an industrial holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling precision machine shops across the United States. HIHG's mission is to build an enduring American manufacturing platform — investing long-term capital, empowering the machining trade, and creating opportunities for the next generation of skilled workers, with the long-term goal of becoming a publicly traded company.

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