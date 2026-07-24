MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT EARNS CHAMBERS USA RANKING FOR INSURANCE DEFENSE

Steve Elie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that its Insurance Coverage Practice Group has earned a ranking in the Chambers USA guide in the Insurance category for California.Chambers rankings are the definitive mark of excellence across the legal industry, assessing law firms and individual attorneys through over 350,000 interviews and surveys and rigorous, independent research and in-depth interviews with clients and legal peers."This recognition by Chambers is a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of our insurance attorneys," said Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie . "It reflects our firm's unwavering commitment to delivering strategic counsel on complex insurance matters and the trust our clients place in us to help navigate their most significant legal and business challenges."Musick Peeler’s Insurance Coverage Practice Group represents insurers in complex coverage disputes, bad faith litigation, commercial liability claims, regulatory compliance issues and institutional advisory services. The practice group’s debut inclusion in Chambers USA underscores the firm's long-standing reputation and sustained success in navigating high-stakes insurance matters.

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