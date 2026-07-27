SKLAR KIRSH CO-FOUNDERS JEFFREY SKLAR AND ANDREW KIRSH NAMED LOS ANGELES TIMES LEADERSHIP NOMINEES

Jeff Sklar Andrew Kirsh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Founding Partners Jeffrey Sklar and Andrew Kirsh have been selected as nominees for the 2026 LA Executive Forum & Leadership Awards by the Los Angeles Times."Over the last 24 months, the honorees, finalists and nominees have exemplified the spirit of effective leadership, demonstrating resilience, growth and wisdom in their respective fields," states the publication.Co-Chair of the firm's Corporate Practice, Sklar is widely recognized for his "entrepreneurial-first" approach to advising clients on complex mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures, aligning sophisticated legal strategy with broader business objectives. Frequently serving as outside general counsel, he provides strategic guidance on corporate governance, crisis transactions, partner and shareholder disputes, strategic partnerships and executive compensation matters. Sklar advises companies across a wide range of industries, including technology, entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer products, aerospace, hospitality and food and beverage. He has been recognized among the Top 100 Lawyers in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal and named a 2026 Legal Visionary by the Los Angeles Times. In addition to his practice, Jeff serves as an adjunct professor at Loyola Law School and is an accomplished endurance swimmer.Co-Chair of the firm’s Real Estate Practice, Kirsh leads a team that, in 2025 alone, closed approximately $6.6 billion in transactions nationwide, spanning acquisitions, dispositions, financings and joint ventures across all asset classes. He is a nationally recognized real estate leader whose impact spans complex transactions, industry thought leadership and meaningful civic engagement. Under his leadership, the firm’s real estate practice continues to serve as a strategic partner to developers, investors, private equity sponsors and institutional owners across the country. Kirsh extends his influence beyond transactions through The Kirsh Connection, a real estate-focused podcast featuring interviews with leading voices across real estate. Kirsh was recently named to Los Angeles Magazine’s inaugural “Best of Legal” list and has been recognized by "Best Lawyers" for multiple consecutive years.

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