Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness Hosts 2nd Annual Free Virtual ADHD Summit for Everyone Championing Kids with ADHD

Anthony's Way - The Road to Kindness

Let's Be the Champions for Kids with ADHD brings together leading experts across every area of ADHD support for a free, full-day event on July 30, 2026

WILMINGTON , NC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering children and teenagers with ADHD and the families who champion them, is proud to announce its 2nd Annual free virtual summit, Let's Be the Champions for Kids with ADHD, taking place Thursday, July 30, 2026 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET.Built on the belief that no family should have to navigate the ADHD journey alone, the summit brings together more than a dozen of the nation's leading ADHD experts for a free, full day dedicated to giving parents, coaches, advocates, influencers, individuals with ADHD, and everyone passionate about kids with ADHD the roadmap, the tools, and the community they deserve.Sessions cover every area of ADHD support, including assessments, coaching, education advocacy, tutoring, nutritional guidance, health and wellness, social skills, therapies and strategies, executive function, meditation, social media, and parent coaching."No family should have to navigate the challenges of ADHD alone," said Tony Bellezza, Founder and President of Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness. "Every step we've taken to build our ADHD Comprehensive Care Roadmap has been intentionally designed to support the whole child. By listening to families and collaborating with leading experts across multiple disciplines, we've created an integrated model of care that brings together trusted professionals to support parents while helping children with ADHD build confidence, discover their strengths, and reach their full potential.”"Through this Summit, we're sharing a vision for a more connected, collaborative approach to ADHD care. We hope it sparks important conversations about what's possible when families have access to the right support at the right time. When we invest in children with ADHD, we strengthen families, empower educators, and build more compassionate communities."Event Details:Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026Time: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM ETLocation: Live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TheWayForward-AKindnessMission (@TheWayForward-AKindnessMission)Admission: FreeRegistration: anthonysroadtokindness.com/adhd-summit Summit Schedule:8:30–8:45 AM | Tony Bellezza | Summit Kickoff & the ADHD Comprehensive Care Approach8:45–9:00 AM | Meghan Shapiro | ADHD Assessments9:00–9:15 AM | David Giwerc | ADHD Coaching Explained: What Families Need to Know9:15–9:30 AM | Casey Miller | ADHD Education Advocacy9:30–9:45 AM | Donna Cronin | ADHD Tutoring Services – English & Math9:45–10:00 AM | Lindy Ford | Registered Nutritional Guidance10:15–10:30 AM | Tony Bellezza, Derek & Aleka Shunk | Certified Health, Wellness, Exercise & Sports Guidance10:30–10:45 AM | Neville De Lucia | Social Skills Training – Dale Carnegie10:45–11:00 AM | Donna Cronin | College Prep Services & Advanced School Identification11:00 AM–12:00 PM | Gretchen Hunter | Therapies, Tools & Strategies to Help Kids with ADHD12:45–1:15 PM | Jeff Copper | Mindful Choices for ADHD & Making Informed Decisions1:15–2:00 PM | Laurie Faulkner | Keynote: Be Your Own Advocate: Owning the Brain You Have2:00–2:45 PM | Heidi Smith & Shannon Grace | A Day in the Life of a Family ADHD Coach: Every Behavior Has a Story2:45–3:15 PM | Veronica Moya | Power of Meditation for Kids with ADHD3:30–4:00 PM | Mike McLeod | The Executive Function Playbook4:00–4:30 PM | Kate Brownfield | ADHD on Social Media: What Helps, What Hurts & How Parents Can Look at the Whole Picture4:30 PM–Close | David Giwerc, Caroline Maguire & Tony Bellezza | The Importance of Parent Coaching & Summit Wrap-UpFor more information, visit anthonysroadtokindness.com. To register for the summit, visit anthonysroadtokindness.com/adhd-summit. For media inquiries, contact contact@anthonysroadtokindness.com.About Anthony's Way – The Road to KindnessAnthony's Way – The Road to Kindness is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering children and teenagers with ADHD and raising awareness of the challenges they and their families face every day. Through expert-driven support, community-driven initiatives, and a belief that kindness has the power to transform lives, the organization works to ensure every child with ADHD has the resources they need to thrive. Founded by Tony and Cassi Bellezza in honor of their son Anthony R. Bellezza, who passed away in 2016 at age 18, Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness is building a world where no child with ADHD faces their journey alone.

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