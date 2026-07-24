Althimis Unveils 'Guardian', C-UAS Readiness Platform in First Field Dem with the German Armed Forces' Innovation Hub

Oded Napchi, CEO Althimis @ CIHBw Demo Day. Credit: Andreas Koser Althimis' Guardian, C-UAS Readiness Platform. Credit: Andreas Koser CIHBw Demo Day @ Storkow. Credit: Andreas Koser

At the Bundeswehr Cyber Innovation Hub Demo Day in Storkow, German operators stress-tested their air defense in Guardian: its first field demonstration.

We built Guardian for a training ground, not a stage. An adversary never sends the threat you trained for. Readiness is knowing exactly where your defenses fail, before someone else finds the gap.” — Oded Napchi, CEO Althimis

STORKOW, GERMANY, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Althimis Inc., a defense-technology company building readiness software for the unmanned era, unveiled its Guardian counter-UAS (C-UAS) readiness platform in its first field demonstration with military operators at the Bundeswehr Cyber Innovation Hub ( CIHBw ) Startup Demo Day, held July 22 at the Storkow (Mark) military training area.Guardian is a counter-UAS readiness platform that lets operators plan an air-defense posture and then stress-test it against adversarial attack. During the demonstration, Bundeswehr operators set their defensive posture, then ran attack simulations generated by A²CE (the Althimis AI Chaos Engine), the platform's adversarial scenario engine. The system tracked each simulated threat and scored the outcome: identified and mitigated early, mitigated too late, or missed entirely. The result is a clear, visual picture of where a defense fails before an adversary can exploit it.For the first time in the field, the demonstration placed the software in front of the people who would use it, under operational conditions, and invited them to find its limits."We built Guardian for exactly this moment: not a stage, but a training ground," said Oded Napchi, Chief Executive Officer of Althimis. "An adversary does not send the threat you trained for. Readiness is not confidence that your defenses hold. It is knowing precisely where they fail, before someone else finds the gap. Putting Guardian in front of soldiers and letting them try to break it is the most honest debut we could ask for."The CIHBw Startup Demo Day brings selected companies from the cyber and information domain to demonstrate market-ready technology to Bundeswehr soldiers and innovation managers in operational conditions. Althimis was among the startups invited to present. More information on the Cyber Innovation Hub of the Bundeswehr is available at cyberinnovationhub.de."The reality check by the troops counts for more than a pitch deck," the Cyber Innovation Hub der Bundeswehr noted of the Demo Day.The field demonstration marks Guardian's introduction to the market. Althimis will continue to demonstrate the platform with operators and partners in the months ahead.About AlthimisAlthimis is a defense-technology company building a unified readiness platform for unmanned and counter-unmanned operations. Its Spearhead platform covers unmanned-systems training, simulation, and mission planning. Its Guardian platform delivers counter-UAS readiness, including mission deployment and planning, A²CE adversarial scenario generation, team rehearsal, and after-action review.

Althimis' Guardian- C-UAS Readiness Platform

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