Lawyer and Judge Sarah Zabel of MAZE Resolutions Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah I. Zabel is a skilled and noteworthy lawyer and judge who has accomplished much over the years on both sides of the bench. At a time when others might have retired, she chose to use her capabilities in a new way, as what she calls a neutral. A neutral hears from disputing parties and strives to resolve their matter in a way that saves time, money and grief and is an alternative to the courtroom.

Ms. Zabel created a professional association called MAZE Resolutions. The name has multiple meanings; one because she helps people caught in the crossfire to find their way out of the maze of confusion and court runs. The second meaning is because she is a fan of acronyms: MAZE stands for core services like Mediation and Arbitration; the Z is from her last name Zabel and the E for End. Take it all apart and it is pretty clear what the firm’s efforts and goals are. Ms. Zabel herself covers Miami and Dade County and has been meeting with similarly skilled lawyers from other parts of the state to serve all of Florida adeptly. MAZE Resolutions is getting ready to celebrate its 8th anniversary.

In her podcast with Jim, Ms. Zabel has a conversation that evolves organically and explains her roots, her work and the clear advantages of choosing a private judge, or neutral, for your case. This route is cost effective, requires less trips to court, and expedites conclusions. It keeps matters more confidential, and the parties also have more flexibility in setting up meetings and proceedings. Perhaps most importantly, the parties get to choose their own judge, one who is not likely to have an agenda or bias.

“There is a laundry list of reasons we keep cases from going to long trials. With mediation, I use my talking points about the court system which I describe with 3 Es, endless, exhausting and expensive. My task is to educate and inform people so that they grasp tings and can settle. Because with the law, there are no guarantees, and win or lose, it can still be a hollow victory.”

Some areas of the law where her private judging has proved value are in personal injury cases, divorce and parenting situations, fair housing disputes, , contractual disputes, probate, employment, and real estate and construction matters. It is also helpful when determining criminal restitution.

“We arbitrate cases in some instances and mediate in others. We even mediate between two opposing lawyers, to help bring down the temperature and arrive at a settlement.”

Sarah I Zabel has an excellent track record in legal affairs. Her education included an AA, a BS and a JD, all from fine Florida institutions. She worked for the State Attorney’s Office shortly after graduation, then was in a private practice that focused on family law. In 2003 she ran for and secured a judge’s seat and after served as a Circuit Court Judge for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit on a variety of cases related to criminal law, family court and foster care. Her passion for solving problems and reducing conflict came in handy in all of these roles and set the course for her current practice. She stopped being a judge in 2018 but truly never stopped doing what she loves.

Ms. Zabel made headlines in 2014 when she ruled that a state ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional. Beyond her legal interests, she also enjoys mentoring and is involved in several initiatives and professional associations, some with a slant towards supporting other women in the workplace.

“My parents did a lot of public service, so it’s been instilled in me from a young age The word retirement is just not in my vocabulary.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Sarah I. Zabel in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday July 22nd at 9am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-lawyer-and-judge-sarah/id1785721253?i=1000778010656

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-lawyer-and-judge-sarah-zabel-of-maze-resolutions-339454540

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1SWyNAVe6NhvP0LzvezvgZ

For more on Ms. Zabel and her MAZE Resolutions alternate dispute resolution efforts please visit www.mazeresolutions.com

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