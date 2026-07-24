Private Guide Bulgaria Expands Its Reach with the Launch of Moldova as a New Destination

Chisinau, the capital of Moldova The logo of Private Guide Bulgaria

3 new multi-country tours that combine Moldova with Romania, Bulgaria & Serbia, giving travelers the chance to explore one of Europe's least-visited countries.

Moldova is one of the last truly undiscovered corners of Europe, and we've wanted to bring it into our portfolio for a long time.” — Adriana Vassilkova, owner of Private Guide Bulgaria

VARNA, VARNA, BULGARIA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private Guide Bulgaria, a private tour operator known for crafting personalized travel experiences across the Balkans, today announced the launch of Moldova as its newest destination. With this launch, the agency extends the model of custom, guide-led travel into Moldova and Transnistria. Both regions are still largely undiscovered by mainstream tourism.The new offering centers on three tour options: 2 Weeks in Romania and Moldova : A 14-day journey starting in Chisinau (the capital of Moldova) and finishing in Bucharest (the capital of Romania). The trip covers 12 cities across Romania, Moldova, and Transnistria. Highlights include the Cricova underground winery, the Merry Cemetery, the Sighisoara Medieval Citadel, the Astra Museum of Folk Civilization, Peles Castle, Bran Castle (Dracula's Castle), Corvin Castle, and the Palace of Parliament, along with two UNESCO World Heritage sites. Moldova – Romania – Bulgaria : A 21-day itinerary extending the Moldova-Romania route into Bulgaria. Moldova – Romania – Bulgaria – Serbia : A 21-day itinerary that adds Serbia, connecting four countries in a single custom road trip across Eastern Europe.Each itinerary can also be adjusted in length, or include more Balkan countries, to suit each traveler's schedule and interests."Moldova is one of the last truly undiscovered corners of Europe, and we've wanted to bring it into our portfolio for a long time," said Adriana Vassilkova, owner of Private Guide Bulgaria. "Pairing it with Romania, and now with Bulgaria and Serbia, lets us offer travelers a journey that goes far beyond the well-worn trail. From the underground wineries of Cricova to the castles of Transylvania and the streets of Tiraspol where time has stopped. This is exactly the kind of authentic, off-the-beaten-path experience our clients have been asking us for."Private Guide Bulgaria is a private tour operator specializing in fully customized itineraries across the Balkan region, including Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, and Slovenia. With more than 12 years of experience, the agency pairs travelers with knowledgeable local guides and private, comfortable transportation, and holds a 4.9-star rating from 244 Tripadvisor reviews. All tours are tailored to each client's interests, timeline, and starting point.For more information about the new Moldova tours, or to request a custom quote, contact Private Guide Bulgaria through the company website, email, or their social media profiles.

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