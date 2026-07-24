New Children’s Workbook by Shannon Stocks Helps Kids Boost Confidence, Understand Emotions and Build Healthy Self-Esteem

SELFIE-ESTEEM: A Kid’s Guide to Learn and Regulate Emotions Workbook Friendships & Feelings for Kids - Expert Conversation on International Friendship Day

Shannon Stocks, LCSW, MSW, Launches Children’s Workbook on International Friendship Day to Help Kids Understand Emotions and Build Healthy Self-Esteem

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if kids could learn to navigate their feelings with confidence, courage, and compassion? That’s exactly what SELFIE-ESTEEM: A Kid’s Guide to Learn and Regulate Emotions Workbook by Shannon Stocks, LCSW, MSW, invites young readers to do.SELFIE-ESTEEM is a personal guide to becoming confident, kind, and emotionally strong. Designed for children ages 7–12, this beautifully engaging workbook is packed with fun games, relatable stories, mindfulness tools, and thoughtful reflection activities that empower kids to better understand their emotions, build self-esteem, and develop empathy for themselves and others.Whether kids are navigating big feelings, learning how to be better friends, or simply discovering who they are, SELFIE-ESTEEM offers a safe space for growth, curiosity, and self-expression.“We already have everything we need inside us,” says author Shannon Stocks . “SELFIE-ESTEEM helps kids realize it.”Shannon’s work bridges psychology, spirituality, and practical emotional tools to support the next generation in becoming more self-aware, compassionate, and resilient.To celebrate the book’s official launch, Shannon Stocks will be hosting a celebration of International Friendship Day, joined by several experts who care about children’s wellbeing physically, socially, and emotionally, discussing how we can support children in navigating big feelings, learning how to be a friend, and getting to know themselves. The conversation will be open to the general public and will take place on Facebook.com/TheSoulWorkCommunity on July 30th at 8:00 am EST.To get a copy of SELFIE-ESTEEM: A Kid’s Guide to Learn and Regulate Emotions Workbook, find it on Amazon or at your favorite bookstore starting July 30th, 2026.About the AuthorShannon Stocks, LCSW, MSW, is the CEO and Founder of Stocks Spectrum Consulting, LLC. As a psycho-spiritual social worker, workplace culture strategist, and keynote speaker, she provides tools and resources to help individuals and organizations improve mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Known as The Soul Work Therapist, Shannon’s mission is to help people heal from within, fostering emotionally healthy communities where every person—and every child—can thrive.To connect with Shannon, visit thesoulworktherapist.com and follow @thesoulworktherapist on social media.SELFIE-ESTEEM: SELFIE-ESTEEM is a kid’s personal guide to becoming confident, kind, and emotionally strong.Packed with fun games, stories, mindfulness tools, and reflection activities, the SELFIE-ESTEEM journey helps young readers understand their emotions, boost self-esteem, and bravely stand up for themselves and others.Whether they’re navigating big feelings, learning how to be a better friend, or just getting to know themselves a bit better, SELFIE-ESTEEM helps explore it all—with courage, compassion, and confidence.SELFIE-ESTEEM has 6 sections:Section 1: Understanding My EmotionsSection 2: Building Empathy and Practicing KindnessSection 3: Anti-Bullying PowerSection 4: Self-Esteem: Discovering Your Personal PowerSection 5: Social Smarts ChallengeSection 6: Final Reflections and CertificateThe SELFIE-ESTEEM workbook is composed of 31 prompts and activities, 6 journal prompts, and 6 checking-understanding question sections, teaching a child empathy, kindness, and mindfulness, and exploring healthy ways to cope with emotions, including giving their emotions a voice whether they are upset, happy, or frustrated. It also shares quizzes and quiz answer keys with rationales, resources, and even a certificate of completion!

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