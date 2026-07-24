Teqnovos Expands Middle East Presence to Support Healthcare Digital Transformation

Teqnovos is expanding its Middle East presence to deliver custom healthcare software, AI solutions, digital health platforms, and system integration.

The Middle East continues to invest in digital healthcare. By expanding our regional presence, we're better positioned to help organisations build secure, scalable & interoperable healthcare software.” — Ankur Magar, CEO, Teqnovos

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teqnovos, an AI-driven software development company, is expanding its Middle East presence to support healthcare providers and digital health businesses with custom software development. The expansion will help organisations build secure healthcare platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, patient engagement apps, remote care systems, healthcare data integration, and scalable digital workflows.

Why This Matters

Healthcare leaders across the Middle East need to improve digital access while connecting patient services, care teams, and health data across complex systems. Decisions made now will shape how patient apps, remote care services, EHR and EMR environments, and AI workflows work together. Dubai gives Teqnovos a regional base to support these priorities across the region.

Supporting Healthcare Technology Growth in the Middle East

The Dubai expansion strengthens Teqnovos’ focus on healthcare technology and digital health delivery in the Middle East. It will support hospital networks, healthcare providers, healthtech founders, and healthcare operations leaders working to improve digital care experiences and operational workflows.

The company will also work with chief information officers and chief technology officers who need software systems that support patient interactions, remote care delivery, data exchange, and long-term platform growth.

Building Connected Healthcare Systems

Healthcare organisations often need to manage patient engagement, care coordination, clinical workflows, and data movement across multiple digital systems. Teqnovos supports the development of custom healthcare applications that bring patient engagement, care coordination, clinical workflows, and data exchange into purpose-built platforms.

Its delivery scope includes AI solutions, patient engagement applications, remote patient monitoring systems, healthcare data integration, web platforms, mobile applications, and scalable digital workflows. These capabilities can support digital health businesses at different stages of product development and platform expansion.

Proven Delivery Experience

Teqnovos brings 15+ years of software development experience across healthcare, fintech, SaaS, AI, mobile, and web platforms. The company has delivered 7,000+ custom software projects for 900+ international clients in sectors including healthcare, fintech, eCommerce, logistics, real estate, education, travel, and manufacturing. Teqnovos supports global clients through operations in the US, Canada, the UK, the UAE, and India.

Strengthening Healthcare Interoperability

Healthcare organisations often use electronic health records (EHRs) and electronic medical records (EMRs) alongside separate patient apps, care platforms, and internal systems. Interoperability is the ability of these systems to exchange and use health data in a consistent way.

Health Level Seven (HL7) and Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) are widely used standards for structured healthcare data exchange. Teqnovos will support custom software programmes that address healthcare interoperability challenges through connected workflows and tailored data integration requirements.

A Practical Focus on Digital Care Delivery

The expansion comes as healthcare organisations continue to develop digital touchpoints for patients and care teams. Remote care models, connected health data, and AI-supported workflows have increased the need for software systems that align with real operational requirements. Dubai will serve as Teqnovos’ regional base for supporting healthcare software programmes across the Middle East.

Teqnovos will focus on helping organisations translate these requirements into practical software products. The work will centre on platform architecture, application development, system integration, workflow design, and scalable product delivery.

Business Impact and Supporting Evidence

The announcement focuses on operational support rather than performance claims. Teqnovos has not provided project-specific delivery metrics, customer outcomes, integration counts, or cost reduction figures for this release.

The intended business impact is clear. Healthcare organisations can work with Teqnovos to develop digital systems that support patient engagement, remote care, healthcare data integration, and AI-enabled workflows within a custom product environment.

About Teqnovos

Teqnovos is an AI-driven software development company that builds custom digital products for startups and enterprises. The company works across healthcare, fintech, SaaS, AI solutions, mobile applications, web platforms, blockchain solutions, and dedicated development teams.

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