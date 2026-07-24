COAX Software unifies Shiji's global hospitality brand with a "Day and Night" design system

COAX Software redesigned Shiji's hospitality brand into one Webflow ecosystem, driving a 95% increase in organic search traffic post-launch.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COAX Software, a custom software development company specializing in travel, transportation and logistics technology, announced the completion of a full brand and website redesign for Shiji Group, a global hospitality technology company serving more than 91,000 hotels worldwide.

The new platform, built around an interactive "Day and Night" design concept, unifies Shiji's broad product portfolio into a single, cohesive digital ecosystem. The redesign launched in time for Shiji Group's industry event in Berlin, and organic search traffic to the site rose 95% following the launch.

The challenge COAX Software faced

Shiji's technology suite had expanded significantly over 25 years of operation, resulting in a strong but fragmented set of products that lacked a shared visual and structural language. The company needed an architecture that could present a diverse product suite under consistent naming, while remaining simple enough for its own marketing team to manage day to day through a Webflow CMS, without ongoing developer support.

Every individual product page also needed room to express its own identity, such as distinct color palettes, typography, motion, and tone, while still reading as part of one connected system. Balancing that flexibility with consistency was central to the project brief.

The creative process and result

COAX and Shiji's creative team, led by Creative Brand Director Robert Hoffmann-Lohse, developed the design system together rather than handing off finished mockups for implementation.

COAX Software's role extended beyond Webflow development to shaping how each component of the system behaves, and the two teams translated shared design decisions into detailed Webflow documentation covering every page, field, and interaction. COAX also produced training materials so Shiji's marketing team could manage content independently after launch.

The resulting design system uses product-specific color schemes and time-based animation to walk visitors through a full 24-hour cycle of real hotel operations, giving each product line a distinct narrative while keeping the overall site cohesive. Navigation is anchored by a custom circular wheel menu that adapts to any screen size, alongside a localized, real-time job board. Underlying all of it is a flexible Webflow CMS structure built to let Shiji's internal team manage and scale content without technical support.

Throughout the engagement, the two teams treated design and development as a single process rather than separate phases. Instead of finalizing a static design and passing it along for implementation, COAX's designers and developers worked alongside Shiji's creative team from early concept through launch, adjusting component behavior, motion, and layout logic as the system took shape. That approach allowed the "Day and Night" concept to move from an idea into a functioning, animated framework that visitors could interact with directly on the site rather than encountering it only in supporting marketing material.

Since launch, the rebrand has given Shiji's hotel clients clearer visibility into the full range of available products. Beyond the 95% increase in organic search traffic, the company has also reported rising engagement with the new site and growing recognition across the hospitality industry. Other regional teams within Shiji have since requested similar redesigns for their own markets, citing the clarity the new structure brings to a large and varied product lineup.

The outcomes of joined efforts

For COAX Software, the project served as a challenge that mirrors the needs of other large-scale operators in travel, transportation, and hospitality more broadly. The naming conventions, CMS structure, and component library developed during the engagement were built with that reusability in mind, giving Shiji's internal team a foundation they can extend to future product lines without re-engineering the underlying system.

The Shiji project adds to COAX Software's portfolio of work with travel, transportation, and logistics companies across Europe and North America, and reflects the company's broader focus on building digital products for complex, multi-brand technology organizations.

About COAX Software

COAX Software is a software development company specializing in custom solutions for travel, transportation, and logistics. Headquartered in Ukraine, the company has served clients throughout Europe and North America for over 16 years. COAX builds modern digital products that help businesses in these industries operate more efficiently and deliver better user experiences. Learn more at coaxsoft.com.

About Shiji Group

Shiji Group provides technology solutions for the hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and entertainment industries, serving more than 91,000 hotels and a broad range of restaurant and retail brands worldwide.

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