IvyStrides Launches an Eight-Week Common App Essay Program for Rising Seniors, Brainstorm to Submission

An academy in Plano and Bengaluru is pairing rising seniors with human coaches instead, betting the Class of 2027 still wants to sound like itself.

A good college essay should sound like the student who wrote it, and our coaches protect that voice from the first idea to the final draft” — Hemant Attray, Co-Founder, IvyStrides

TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The college admissions landscape faces a major shift as artificial intelligence tools become popular for academic writing. An online college prep academy named IvyStrides addresses this technological change by launching an eight-week Common App essay program for rising seniors. The educational initiative pairs high school students with human coaches to develop authentic personal statements for their university applications. The program operates from offices in Plano, Texas, and Bengaluru, India. The curriculum focuses on helping the Class of 2027 maintain a genuine human voice throughout their college admissions journey.University admissions officers often review a personal statement in just a few minutes. This brief reading period makes the essay a critical component of the entire application package. Artificial intelligence chatbots can generate clean and competent text very quickly. Many applicants now submit these machine written essays to fulfill their application requirements. The widespread use of automated writing software creates a situation where many essays sound identical and lack distinct personality. A human written narrative provides a clear contrast to these generalized submissions. A genuine story shows exactly how a young person views the world around them.The IvyStrides curriculum guides students through the actual writing process before the busy autumn semester begins. The timeline allows students to finish their drafts long before the early action deadlines in November. The instruction covers the main personal statement along with the specific Common App essay prompts that different universities require. Coaches also assist applicants with the University of California personal insight questions and short answer activity descriptions. Students evaluate different prompt options to find a narrative path that fits their individual background. The prompts provide room to discuss a personal identity or a moment of quiet personal growth.The eight week schedule teaches students how to write a college essay through a methodical progression. The process starts with a planning meeting and a comprehensive brainstorming session to identify meaningful personal stories. The student then creates an outline and a rough draft before moving through multiple rounds of careful revision. The educational framework ensures that every completed draft remains the original work of the student. Coaches focus on highlighting specific personal moments rather than using complicated vocabulary words. A strong submission gets to the core of what a specific moment meant to the writer. Instructors remove unnecessary filler lines to keep the narrative clear and highly focused.The college essay coaching program matches applicants with writing instructors through a fully digital platform. This remote setup connects the educational team with students across the United States and international locations. The instructors provide direct feedback on narrative structure and thematic clarity between scheduled meetings. A shorter review option exists for students who already possess a completed draft and need constructive editing notes. The entire educational initiative centers on protecting the authentic voice of the applicant from the initial idea phase through the final submission stage. The main goal focuses entirely on keeping the final text true to the student.About IvyStridesIvyStrides is an online college prep academy working with students in the United States, India, and other countries. The educational organization provides college essay coaching, broader admissions guidance, and standardized test preparation. The company pairs every student with a human coach to maintain authenticity in the application process. IvyStrides operates from a central base in Plano, Texas, alongside a dedicated team located in Bengaluru, India.

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