Fastport Receives 2026 NextGen Career Catalyst Award for Building New Driver Pipelines and Expanding Apprenticeships

Fastport Received the 2026 Next Generation in Trucking Career Catalyst Award

Fastport has been named a 2026 Career Catalyst Award recipient by the Next Generation in Trucking Association

There has never been a more important moment to build real pathways into trucking. Driving is a career that presents the fastest path from poverty to a well-paying career.” — Dave Harrison

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fastport , a workforce solutions company connecting job seekers with careers in trucking, transportation, and logistics, has been named a 2026 Career Catalyst Award recipient by the Next Generation in Trucking Association ( NextGen ). The honor recognizes Fastport’s ongoing commitment to building structured, sustainable pathways into the trucking industry, particularly for new and aspiring drivers entering the profession for the first time.NextGen announced the 2026 Career Catalyst Award recipients on July 26, 2026. Fastport is recognized in the Industry Partner category, which honors organizations, including technology providers, associations, and workforce development companies that actively support hiring, training, apprenticeships, and career pipeline development across the trucking and transportation industry.At the heart of Fastport’s recognition is its work developing apprenticeship programs and entry-level driver pathways that give individuals with little or no experience a clear, supported route into a trucking career. By partnering with CDL schools, carriers, VSOG’s and workforce development organizations nationwide, Fastport has helped make trucking a first-choice career, not a fallback for a new generation of transportation professionals.“There has never been a more important moment to build real pathways into trucking. Driving is a career that presents the fastest path from poverty to a well-paying career, offering genuine independence, and cannot be automated away. Unfortunately, too many people have never been shown the path. That is one of Fastport's core missions. We are incredibly honored that NextGen recognizes this work, and even more motivated to keep building the pipelines this industry depends on”, said Dave Harrison, Executive Director for Workforce Development, Government Programs, and Military Employment Issues at Fastport.Creating Careers, Not Just JobsThe trucking industry faces a well-documented workforce challenge: an aging driver population, rising demand, and a persistent gap in entry-level talent. Fastport has built its model around solving that problem from the ground up, focusing not just on placing experienced drivers, but on creating the structured on-ramps that bring new people into the profession and keep them there.Fastport’s workforce development work includes:• Apprenticeship programs that provide hands-on CDL training and structured career development for new drivers.• Partnerships with CDL schools and carriers to connect graduates with employment opportunities.• Dedicated pathways for veterans and military-connected job seekers transitioning into civilian transportation careers.• Technology-driven matching tools that help job seekers find the right carrier and carriers find the right candidates.• The annual Veteran Ready Summit, which convenes employers, HR leaders, and workforce advocates committed to military hiring, including in trucking and logistics.About the Career Catalyst AwardNow in its second year, the Career Catalyst Awards were established by the Next Generation in Trucking Association to shine a light on the organizations doing the critical, often behind-the-scenes work of building the industry’s future workforce. The 2026 program expanded eligibility beyond trucking fleets to include industry partners whose work strengthens the talent pipeline through training, mentorship, school engagement, and apprenticeship development. The awards are presented in partnership with the National Transportation Institute (NTI) and Engine."Fastport exemplifies what it means to be a Career Catalyst by creating innovative pathways that connect people to meaningful careers in the trucking industry. As the U.S. Department of Labor's industry intermediary for Registered Apprenticeships in Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics, Fastport has helped train more than 30,000 apprentices while building sustainable career pathways that strengthen the industry's workforce. Through its Registered Apprenticeship programs and strategic partnership with the Next Generation in Trucking Association, Fastport has developed a scalable model that helps employers cultivate skilled talent while providing students, young adults, military veterans, and adults of all backgrounds with clear, structured pathways to rewarding careers. Their leadership in workforce development, commitment to apprenticeships, and dedication to strengthening the future of the trucking industry make them a truly deserving recipient of the 2026 Career Catalyst Award”, said Lindsey Trent, President & Co-Founder, Next Generation in Trucking.For more information about Fastport’s workforce development programs and apprenticeship partnerships, visit fastport.com.About Fastport, Inc.Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org About the Next Generation in Trucking AssociationThe Next Generation in Trucking Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building the future workforce of the trucking and transportation industry. Through the Career Catalyst Awards, educational initiatives, and industry partnerships, NextGen works to position trucking as a first-choice career for the next generation. For more information, visit nextgentrucking.org.

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